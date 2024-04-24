'I can’t believe he is gone': Posts show malicious tagging on the rise again

INDIANAPOLIS —Scammers are stepping up their “malicious tagging” game on Facebook.

“Malicious tagging” is a growing Facebook scam in which scammers hack into your friend’s Facebook page and tag you in a post.

This week, the posts say things “I can’t believe he is gone, I’m gonna miss him so much ☹” and “It won’t be the same without him…”

Once you click on the post, the hacked account posts a link to what appears to be a video of a fatal traffic accident.

WRTV Investigates contacted Meta but we did not hear back.

In July 2023, WRTV Investigates reported on “malicious tagging.”

At the time, the links said things like “look who died in an accident… I think you know him” or “observe how they are around another spouse.”

Facebook Jodi Courtney of Brownsburg is a victim of “malicious tagging,” a growing Facebook scam in which scammers hack into your friend’s Facebook page and tag you.



They appear to be legitimate news reports, but they’re not.

Clicking on the link could allow the scammers to install malware onto your device.

In some cases, when you click the link, it takes you to a fake Facebook login page.

"It's a way to get your log in information, hack it and perpetuate the scam further or get your personal information loaded with your profile,” said Jennifer Adamany, Communication Director at the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana.

The Better Business Bureau and the Indiana Attorney General’s Office both say malicious tagging is a growing scam on social media, especially Facebook.

“Facebook will allow you to log into other platforms through your account so it’s a uniform email password to log in,” said Adamany. “Scammers know that. So by getting into your Facebook, they can have better access to all these other accounts where you have personal information lying around that they can get to steal your identity, get access to your bank accounts.”

Douglas Swetnam, Section Chief for Data Privacy and Identity Theft at the Office of Attorney General, said the problem is on the rise because scammers can make more money than ever.

“The value of the Facebook accounts continues to be a hot commodity on the dark web market,” said Swetnam in 2023. "They're always trying to find new ways to trick people into providing their account information. People buy and trade Facebook accounts because it’s a great place to prey upon victims of other scams.”

How to Protect Yourself

