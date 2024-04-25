'I do sincerely apologize': Headstone business owner regrets leaving customers in limbo

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. — The owner of a Greene County monument business says he’s sorry for leaving his customers in limbo for several months.

“I do sincerely apologize,” said Richard King, owner of Austin Memorial Arts in Bloomfield.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, dozens of customers lined up as Richard King and Indiana State Police worked to return headstones to families.

As WRTV Investigates reported on April 4, Austin Memorial Arts shut its doors in January with no notice to families who had paid for monuments.

WRTV Investigates has been trying to reach King for a month, and on Thursday, WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney asked if he could explain what happened.

“Not really. The business failed,” said King. “We are just here to give a few people back a few things. I don’t really have much to say.”

King told Kenney he had been dealing with health issues and plans to close the business permanently.

WRTV Investigates counted more than 80 small claims lawsuits filed this year against Austin Memorial Arts, Richard King or both.

Customers have claimed more than $246,000 in losses, many telling the court they paid deposits or in full for products they never received.

Indiana State Police has been conducting a criminal investigation, which remains ongoing despite King’s attempts to make things right.

WRTV Investigates asked King if he should be criminally charged.

“Uh, I don’t have any comment,” said King. “Whatever you want to put out there is fine.”

King said he plans to have another day next week for customers to come pick up their headstones.

“We’ve reached out to come get them,” said King. “We will be here all day another day.”

Families waiting in line to get their headstones back were not angry with King.

"In small towns, people are used to working together and a little more understanding,” said Josh Tolley, of Spencer.

Tolley’s dad died two-years-ago and Tolley finally got his headstone Thursday from Austin Memorial Arts.

"They weren't able to keep control of the situation,” said Tolley. “Can't be too mad about it."

“Actually, it’s sad,” said Doug Bowlen, of Bloomfield. “I feel sorry for the owner. It’s not his fault.”

Bowlen filed a small claims lawsuit for $3,300 against King.

Bowlen plans to drop his lawsuit now that King returned his parents’ unengraved headstone, which is a double stone for late mother and father, who is still alive.

"I'm just trying to salvage what I can," said Bowlen. "I'm going to head to Indianapolis to have it engraved."







“I’m just trying to salvage what I can,” said Bowlen. “I’m going to head to Indianapolis to have it engraved.”

Indiana State Police emphasized that the criminal case is ongoing.

“This does not mean the investigation is over with,” said Sgt. Kevin Getz, with ISP’s Bloomington Post. “Once it's been fully investigated and completed, it will be forwarded to the Greene County prosecutor's office.”

WRTV Investigates asked Sgt. Getz if this is proof it’s never too late to do the right thing.

“It's certainly an unusual circumstance during a fraud or theft investigation,” said Sgt. Getz.

Anyone who is missing their stone or a refund is asked to call Indiana State Police at 812-332-4411.