"I feel nothing but shame": Repeat drunk driver apologizes as judge hands down 4-year sentence

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — A repeat drunk driver apologized right before a Hamilton County judge handed down a 4-year prison sentence.

“I do take full responsibility for my actions,” said Timothy Hughes at his May 27 sentencing. “I feel nothing but shame, guilt and embarrassment that I put myself in this situation.”

Judge Andrew Bloch cut off Hughes when the drunk driver vowed that it would never happen again.

“You can’t assure me that it will never happen again,” said Judge Bloch. “The time to get help was long ago and I hope you really believe the things you’re telling me today. I have serious doubts about your sincerity.”

Hughes was convicted in a drunk driving crash that injured Amanda Wheeler and killed her cousin Carla McCloud on August 11, 2015 in Hancock County.

Provided Pictures of Carla McCloud (on left in each picture) and Amanda Wheeler (on right in each picture)

His blood alcohol level in 2015 was more than 3 times the legal limit.

Hughes was sentenced to the maximum -- 9.5 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

But WRTV Investigates found Hughes served only half of his prison sentence and was released in 2020.

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In summer 2025, Hughes was arrested for driving drunk twice—once in Hamilton County and again in Henry County, both more than three times the legal limit.

On May 27, the Hamilton County judge sentenced him to 4 years in prison after Hughes pleaded guilty to OWI Endangering a Person.

“You probably should not drink again,” said Judge Bloch at his May 27 sentencing. “But you have been afforded time and again opportunities to help out and you have done the bare minimum.”

WRTV Carla McCloud died on August 12, 2015

Amanda Wheeler, the bicyclist Hughes hit and injured in 2015, flew in from Florida to attend the Hamilton County sentencing.

“Why did the justice system allow this to happen?” Wheeler asked. “Why am I back here 10 years later having to relive all of this?”

Hughes is already serving a 4-year prison sentence for his Henry County drunk driving case for a total of 8 years, followed by probation and a 6-year driver’s license suspension.

“I think in some ways it's the justice system correcting itself,” said Wheeler. “I guess it feels like the first time obviously didn't stick, it didn't work, the lesson that he learned from it, or took from it, was not enough, and now his sentence is enhanced because of that lesson he didn't learn.”

WRTV Amanda Wheeler appeared in court on May 27, 2026

Amanda Wheeler plans to work with lawmakers to stop drunk drivers from re-offending.

“I think we need to have some more common-sense laws about whether it's license suspension, or ignition interlocks,” said Wheeler. “My next goal is to start contacting people. I have a list of papers with laws that I think come into play in this case.”

Wheeler plans to meet with state lawmakers.

“My philosophy is fix it, don’t just throw it out,” said Wheeler.

Despite Hughes 2015 sentence including a 10-year license suspension, that’s not what happened.

Instead, his license was suspended for five years, from February 2016 until February 2021. Almost all of it was served while Hughes was locked up.

WRTV Investigates spent weeks contacting state and local agencies and we learned it’s common for offenders to serve their driver’s license suspensions while they’re behind bars.

“It doesn’t make sense to have a license suspension while you’re in prison,” said Wheeler. “You’re not driving.”

WRTV Amanda Wheeler (left) and Timothy Hughes (right)

She’s already met with the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council.

“I actually learned in my meeting yesterday that there was a law that specifically stated that license suspensions would be enacted after release from prison, and what I learned is that state of Indiana had no way to do that, so we just weren't doing It, and instead of fixing the problem, we just got rid of,” said Wheeler.

As part of his Hamilton County sentence handed down on May 27, Hughes must also undergo a substance abuse evaluation and participate in community service.

Contact WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney at Kara.Kenney@wrtv.com.