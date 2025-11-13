'I had to smack him': Video shows ex-daycare worker slap toddler in her care

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A video inside a Greenwood childcare center shows a worker at the time slapping a 2-year-old boy across the face.

The incident happened on November 4, 2024, at the Kiddie Academy in Greenwood.

WRTV Investigates obtained the video through a public records request following the November 10 battery conviction and sentencing of former Kiddie Academy employee Joyce Perkins.

The video shows Perkins slapping Jessica Hill’s son, Jayden, who was 2 years old at the time.

Perkins was working as a floater, giving other child care workers a break.

After the slap, Perkins can be heard on video saying, “Stop that, I had to, hell no.”

Perkins then said to another employee, “I had to smack him because he spit all in my face.”

Perkins then grabbed Jayden by the shirt and pulled him out of the room.

The employee responded, “You smacked him?”

“Yeah, he spit in my face, I don’t do that,” said Perkins.

At the doorway, Jayden attempted to pull away, to which Perkins responded, “Don’t do that.”

Deputy prosecutor Bridget Foust said video of the incident showed Jayden did not spit on Perkins, but rather “blew a raspberry.”

“This is every parent’s nightmare,” said deputy prosecutor Bridget Foust, who pointed out Perkins was in a position of trust while working at the daycare.

Jayden’s mother, Jessica Hill, also agreed that her son was blowing a raspberry, not intentionally spitting on Perkins.

“Once I was finally able to see the whole video, it is clear that he did not spit like she stated,” said Hill. “You can see he did not spit; he blew raspberries at her.”

WRTV Jessica Hill is the mother of the victim.

Judge Douglas Cummins watched the video of the incident and took into account that Perkins was in a position of trust while working at the daycare.

“When parents drop their kids at daycare, this is not what they expect to happen,” said Judge Cummins.

Judge Cummins also took into consideration that Perkins is a single mom who works at a factory.

He sentenced her to 8 weekends in jail starting December 5, followed by nearly two years of supervised probation.

WRTV Joyce Perkins appeared in court

Perkins apologized in court Monday and to WRTV Investigates cameras.

“I apologized already,” said Perkins. “I apologized to the parent already. It’s fair. I will never do that again. Thank you. "

Perkins was fired from Kiddie Academy and is no longer working in child care.

WRTV 626 S Morgantown Rd, Greenwood, IN



WRTV Investigates found their license is listed as “probationary.”

A spokesperson for FSSA says they put Kiddie Academy in Greenwood on probation for building maintenance issues and that the issues have been addressed.

WRTV Investigates reached out to Kiddie Academy for comment, and they provided the following statement on November 12:

“Kiddie Academy of Greenwood has been serving families in the Greenwood community for nearly two years, providing a safe, nurturing, and high-quality early learning environment where children can grow and thrive. The health, safety, and well-being of every child have always been, and will continue to be, our highest priority.

In November 2024, we were made aware that a staff member acted in a manner completely inconsistent with our values and expectations. Immediate action was taken, the teacher’s employment was terminated the same day, and both the family and appropriate authorities were notified. The matter was fully investigated and resolved by law enforcement and state licensing authorities later that month.

We were recently informed that the former employee has been sentenced. We continue to support accountability and justice for this situation, and we remain deeply committed to ensuring that such behavior has no place in our programs or in early childhood education.

From the day we opened, Kiddie Academy of Greenwood has maintained strict safety policies, including the use of classroom cameras that provide an additional layer of transparency and security for families. We have always worked closely with state licensing agencies and continue to follow their guidance to ensure that our operations meet and exceed all regulatory expectations. Our families have always been informed of important updates, and we remain committed to open and transparent communication in every circumstance.

As part of our continuous improvement efforts, we maintain a selective hiring process with comprehensive background and reference checks, full-day onboarding and professional training for staff, and regular staff meetings focused on supervision, communication, and positive guidance. Our leadership team also conducts frequent classroom visits, coaching, and mentoring to uphold our high standards of care and professionalism.

The academy is currently under a probationary status with state licensing related to an HVAC issue identified and promptly corrected at the end of the summer. The issue has been resolved and verified by licensing officials.

Kiddie Academy of Greenwood is locally owned and operated by parents and educators who care deeply about our children, families, and community. We take pride in the trust families place in us and remain fully committed to providing a safe, loving, and enriching environment for every child in our care, every day.”

In Johnson County Court on Monday, Perkins pleaded guilty to Battery on a person less than 14 years old, a level 6 felony.

“I’m very sorry that it happened that way,” Perkins said in court. “I did not mean no harm. That was not my intention.”

Jayden, now 3-years-old, is struggling with trusting people, according to his mother.

Provided Jayden, 2, the day he was slapped. His mother says the slap left a red mark for hours.

“Daycares are not for me anymore,” said Hill. “Never again. "

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) cited the childcare center for “inappropriate discipline” following the incident with Perkins and Jayden.

HOW TO CHECK YOUR CHILD’S DAYCARE INSPECTION RECORD



Check the state’s Child Care Finder website to see if the provider is licensed, their inspection history, including any violations.

Click on the Child Care Finder and click Start a New Search Enter the name of the childcare and click on it Scroll down to where it says “inspections” on the lower left The most recent inspections will be first. Hit the “next” button to look in reverse chronology of FSSA citations The inspection record should indicate what the childcare did or did not do to address the issue Contact FSSA or your childcare with questions Check the state’s list of providers who’ve been cited for operating illegally.



Hill said people should be doing their research.

“I firmly believe you should check into it,” said Hill. “Looks can be deceiving.”

