ICE: Semi-truck driver connected to Hendricks Co deadly crash was in country illegally

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.-- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says a semi-truck driver suspected of causing a deadly crash in Hendricks County was in this country illegally.

The crash happened on February 18 on US 36 at the intersection of CR 525E.

Terry Schultz of Carmel died in the crash, which happened close to his employer— Electric Plus.

"Terry Schultz was a beloved employee of Electric Plus, known for always putting others before himself and brightening any encounter by telling a story with a gleam in his eye," read a statement. "More than anything, he was known as a devoted family man. Because of the type of man he was, he will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. We offer our deepest sympathy to his loving family."

The semi-truck driver involved in the crash is a 24-year old “criminal illegal alien from India,” ICE said in an email to WRTV.

WRTV is not naming the driver because he has not been formally charged by a prosecutor.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation indicates that a Freightliner semi-truck with trailer was traveling eastbound on US 36 when, according to multiple eyewitnesses, it ran the red light at the intersection of CR 525E and struck a northbound Chevrolet pickup truck.

“The initial impact in the intersection caused the pickup truck to travel across the grass median where it struck a Chrysler Sebring which was stationary on westbound US 36 in the left turn lane,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet pickup truck, 64-year-old Terry Schultz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are still completing the crash investigation and will be working with the Prosecutor’s Office regarding charges, but nothing has been filed at this time,” said Capt. Jim Yetter of the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office in an email to WRTV.

Yetter said the suspect was detained for ICE by Indiana State Police.

WRTV Investigates reached out to the Hendricks County prosecutor and we are still waiting to hear back.

“This tragedy comes less than two weeks after another illegal alien driving a semi-truck killed four innocent people in Indiana [dhs.gov]. It is incredibly dangerous for illegal aliens, who often don’t know our traffic laws or even English, to be operating semi-trucks on America’s roads. These tragedies are 100% preventable and we pray for the family and victim,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to ICE and our state and local partners in law enforcement, this criminal illegal alien is now off our roads.”

WRTV Investigates contacted ICE to find out the next steps for the suspect held in connection with the Hendricks County crash, and we are still waiting to hear back.

