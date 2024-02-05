Indiana consumers join class action lawsuit against LG over “faulty” fridges

INDIANAPOLIS — Some Indiana consumers say their refrigerators conked out after only five years.

Ford Hebner of Cicero and Dale Bell of Wheatfield are among more than 100 consumers who have filed a class action lawsuit against LG, Kenmore’s parent company, as well as several retailers.

The 191-page lawsuit, updated in September 2023, focuses on LG’s linear compressor, a part that is supposed to keep the fridge and your food cold.

The lawsuit alleges the compressors are faulty and defective.

Ford Hebner of Cicero says his household goes through a lot of groceries.

Ford Hebner of Cicero says his LG fridge, purchased in 2018, conked out.







"I still have four kids that live at home,” said Hebner. “They're constantly using the fridge. They can eat."

Hebner purchased an LG French Door fridge in 2018 for $1,433.79, records show.

Five years later, the fridge stopped cooling, he said.

“To come home and it smells like rotten hamburger, because that’s what it was,” said Hebner.

He contacted LG and said they wanted to charge him more than $700 in labor.

“Well, the fridge was about $1500, so why would we spend that?” said Hebner.

Something similar happened to Dale Bell in Wheatfield, Indiana.

"The temperature inside was 60 degrees,” said Bell. “I knew there was something seriously wrong with it."

Bell said he could not get LG to fix the fridge or compensate him.

Dale Bell's LG fridge sits in his garage.

“They could not find anybody in this region willing to come out and even look at it,” said Bell. “It’s rather frustrating.”

Bell and Hebner are among more than 100 consumers listed in a class action lawsuit filed against LG, Kenmore’s parent company Transform, as well as retailers that sell the refrigerators with linear compressors including Costco, Lowe’s, Best Buy and Home Depot.

“I wanted to be involved in Indiana, mainly because it’s not good that they’re still selling these things,” said Hebner.

Beverly Hills attorney Azar Mouzari said their class action lawsuit seeks more than just refunds for consumers.

"We want LG to stop selling this defective product,” said Mouzari.

The class action lawsuit, which was amended in September 2023, said LG has settled at least three other lawsuits about its compressors.

"It's to the point that LG knows it has a problem and it's known that it's had a problem for over a decade,” said Mouzari.

The latest lawsuit focuses on LG and Kenmore fridges with linear compressors purchased from 2018 to present.

"We currently have class representatives who are living out of coolers in their garage,” said Mouzari.

Eric Schleich in Florida had to use a cooler after his LG fridge stopped working.

“Things went into the sink with ice, and we had a couple of small coolers,” said Schleich.

Our sister station in Tampa, WFTS, spoke with him about his LG fridge that conked out.

"There are people living on limited budgets and fixed incomes that are really being hurt by their business practices,” said Schleich.

WRTV Investigates reached out to LG, Kenmore’s parent company, and the retailers named as defendants in the lawsuit.

A Home Depot spokesperson told WRTV they “just can’t comment on ongoing litigation.”

A spokesperson for LG told WRTV he shared our request with the appropriate team.

In a response to the court in June 2023, an attorney for LG called the class action lawsuit a “scattershot, unfocused complaint” and “threadbare allegations.”

As Ford Hebner waits for the lawsuit to play out, he bought a new fridge—not an LG.

He’s finding it difficult to trust it will stay cold, so he placed thermometers inside.

"If you go away you don't want to come home to spoiled food,” said Hebner.

Better Business Bureau Tips for appliances

Determine if buying replacement parts is worthwhile. Some retailers recommend replacing an appliance instead of repairing if the parts you need cost more than 50 percent of the cost of a new appliance. If your appliance is more than 10 years old, parts may simply not be available. Factor in the cost and logistics of repairing your current appliances to see if it's worth the time and effort to extend its life. Keep in mind too, that ordering new parts may involve waiting several days for the parts to arrive.

Check the appliance warranty and store return policies. If your appliance is relatively new, you may be able to get replacement parts from the manufacturer under the item's warranty. Usually, parts and labor are covered for at least one year. After that, core parts like washing machine motors or an oven's heating elements may be covered by a longer warranty. Always check the warranty first to avoid purchasing a replacement part you might be able to get for free and to avoid unwittingly voiding an existing warranty with DIY work.

Know when you need to hire a professional repairman. Keep yourself and your family safe by hiring a professional to tackle any replacements that involve electrical, fuel, or plumbing connections. If your appliance's fuses need replacing or your fridge needs a new compressor, you should call a professional to make the repair. On the other hand, most non-electric parts like microwave trays, fridge drawers and shelves, and certain kinds of filters are safe and easy to replace on your own. Find out what's involved in the repair before you purchase a replacement part. It may be best to let a professional source and replace the part.

Reach out to the manufacturer. Contacting the manufacturer is always a safe bet when replacing appliance parts. You know you'll get an original part that fits and works perfectly with your current appliance. Before calling the manufacturer, though, have all the appliance model numbers and the part specifications handy. This will save you time when you speak with a representative.

Check with locally owned appliance stores. If you are having trouble contacting the manufacturer or they don't have the part available, try reaching out to a reputable local appliance service center or repair store. They may have the parts you need in stock, even ones that aren't being manufactured any longer. Even if they don't, they'll likely have the expertise needed to give you a few other options.

Be careful when shopping for generic parts. Sometimes generic parts are much cheaper than replacement parts made by the appliance manufacturer. This can be a good way to save money, but you should buy generic parts with caution. Double check that the part will fit and function exactly like the original and find out if you can return any part that doesn't work. In addition, make sure any generic parts you purchase won't harm the inner workings of your appliance. If you aren't sure, call an appliance service center to ask for advice.

Always make parts purchases from reputable sellers. Avoid getting scammed by making sure any business from which you buy parts is legitimate, and that it has a good reputation and record serving other consumers.

Find an appliance repair business near you in the BBB directory.