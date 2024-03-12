Indiana driver data "opt out" bill fails to advance this legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would have given Indiana drivers the option to opt out of the state selling their personal information failed to move forward this legislation session.

Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, filed House Bill 1100 in direct response to a WRTV Investigation that found the BMV has collected $263 million over the last 10 years (2012-2023) from selling driver information.

The legislation was assigned to the House Roads and Transportation Committee, but the chairman, Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie) did not call the bill for a hearing.

"I'm disappointed that Statehouse leadership chose not to hear House Bill 1100 in the House Roads and Transportation Committee, effectively killing the legislation,” said Rep. Greg Porter. “Even though the bill I authored didn't get a hearing, I'm still committed to solving the BMV privacy problem for Hoosiers. Transparency and accountability are important.”

WRTV Investigates reached out to Pressel for comment and we are waiting to hear back.

The bill would have allowed all drivers to opt out of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) from selling their data. It also would have prevented the BMV from selling driver information for older and younger drivers— people ages 65 and older as well as teenagers younger than 21.

Porter’s bill also would have also allowed the state Board of Finance to transfer funds to the BMV any funding shortfalls that happen as a result of the legislation.

Porter said he will keep trying.

“All Hoosiers should have control over their data, especially their name, date of birth and address, so it isn’t exploited,” said Porter. “I hope we address this issue during the interim and eliminate the roadblocks with interested parties to create protections for our communities. To those who are concerned, I'm still dedicated to getting to the bottom of this and ensuring your private information is protected."



As WRTV Investigates reported, things like your name, current address, past addresses, date of birth, make and model of your car, plate number, VIN, purchase date, driver record, license type and other types of information are for sale.

Prompted by our investigative reporting, a new state law requires the BMV to disclose how it’s spending the money generated from driver data sales.

On December 1, the BMV released a 5-page report, which can be viewed at the bottom of this article, which shows data sales are projected to bring in $15,543,076 to the BMV and $10,109,337 to the Indiana Office of technology in 2023.

“I think the totals were a bit higher than I was expecting,” said Scott Shackelford, a cybersecurity expert and professor of business law and ethics at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. “This is a fair amount of money.”

WRTV Investigates has heard from viewers who told us they are not happy, including Susan in Allen County.

"There was an article I read that you had written,” said Susan. “There was no way to opt out. They never informed me of course."

The practice is legal and the BMV does not have to inform you.

“I am not pleased,” said Susan.