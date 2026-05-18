Indiana mayor graduates from law school in effort to address growing attorney shortage

INDIANAPOLIS—Thomas Estabrook, the mayor of Bicknell, is concerned about the impact of Indiana’s attorney shortage on his Knox County community.

“The demand is there, the need is there,” said Estabrook.

Bicknell, a city with a population of 3,000 people, has no lawyers.

The shortage means Bicknell residents have to drive to other communities to get legal help.

“There's needs in rural areas just as there are in the big city,” said Estabrook.

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Estabrook wants to be part of the solution.

On May 17, he graduated from IU McKinney School of Law.

He spent four years driving the four-hour roundtrip commute from Bicknell to Indianapolis.

“I’m looking forward to being back in it and not having to drive to Indianapolis all the time,” said Estabrook.

Provided Thomas Estabrook and his son at graduation on May 17

More than half of Indiana counties, or 49, are considered a “legal desert,” which is when a county has less than 1 lawyer for every 1,000 residents.

WRTV Investigates found the lawyer shortage means court cases drag on, people spend time in jail longer than they should, and delayed justice costs taxpayers.

The Indiana State Bar Association is working on solutions including launching a Rural Practice Academy this summer, which will help attorneys open their own offices in legal deserts.

Brad Forestal Rural Indiana is special, but it’s also the hardest hit by the state’s attorney shortage.







“The ultimate goal is to put more bodies in places that are needed,” said Joe Skeel, executive director at the Indiana State Bar Association. “Simply put, we don't think that this program is the only will be, can be the only solution? It's just it can't be, it's such a huge problem.”

The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council released this video to high schools, colleges and law schools, hoping to inspire students to work in the criminal justice system.

“The smarter and longer-term approach is to get the smart young individuals who live in the rural communities,” said Skeel. “High achievers. How do we get them to consider the practice of law? Because data shows the people most likely to serve rural communities grew up in rural communities.”

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Another solution in the works is creating pathways for online law schools and its graduates.

Thomas Estabrook took a lot of courses online, which cut down on the drive time.

“I think traditional students are fewer than they used to be,” said Estabrook.

Estabrook will now start studying for the bar exam.

Brad Forestal Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook is taking advantage of a law school hybrid program, traveling twice a week from Knox County to Indianapolis.



He hopes to offer legal expertise to Bicknell residents on a variety of topics including property, wills and trusts.

The mayor says people often don’t realize they need an attorney until it’s too late.

A lot of people may get on the phone I need to talk to an attorney and the attorney says I can talk to you next week,” said Estabrook. “People don’t like that answer but that’s where it is.”

State lawmakers have been trying for several years to get legislation passed to address the attorney shortage, but have been largely unsuccessful.

One bill created a scholarship fund to help prosecutors and public defenders pay for student loan debt, that is still not funded.

Are you living in a legal desert? Check out the interactive map below:

Check out our full coverage here: https://www.wrtv.com/attorneyshortage