Indiana State Police investigating incident at School for the Deaf

INDIANAPOLIS —Indiana State Police is investigating an incident that happened at the Indiana School for the Deaf.

WRTV Investigates confirmed an investigation is underway but ISP did not provide any additional details.

WRTV also reached out to the School for the Deaf, which confirmed an email was shared with parents and families on Friday May 8 referencing an incident that occurred overnight in the residential facilities.

“We are limited in the information we can share while an investigation is ongoing,” said Superintendent Kimberly Kause in an email to WRTV. “We remain committed to communicating with families and will provide further verified information when we are legally able to do so.”

Here is the letter sent to parents on May 8: