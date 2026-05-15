Indiana State Police investigating incident at School for the Deaf

INDIANAPOLIS —Indiana State Police is investigating an incident that happened at the Indiana School for the Deaf.
WRTV Investigates confirmed an investigation is underway but ISP did not provide any additional details.
WRTV also reached out to the School for the Deaf, which confirmed an email was shared with parents and families on Friday May 8 referencing an incident that occurred overnight in the residential facilities.
“We are limited in the information we can share while an investigation is ongoing,” said Superintendent Kimberly Kause in an email to WRTV. “We remain committed to communicating with families and will provide further verified information when we are legally able to do so.”
Here is the letter sent to parents on May 8:
Dear Parents and Families,
This morning, school leadership was made aware of allegations regarding an incident that reportedly occurred overnight in the residential facilities at the Indiana School for the Deaf. Consistent with our policies and procedures, this information was immediately reported to the appropriate authorities, including the Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Child Services, so that a thorough investigation may begin promptly.
The parents and families of the students directly impacted have been contacted. At this time, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to students or staff.
The safety, well-being, and care of every student entrusted to our school is our highest priority. We are fully cooperating with investigating authorities and are taking all appropriate steps to support students and staff while the investigation is underway.
While this matter remains under investigation, there are limits to the information we can share at this time. We are committed to communicating with families as appropriate and as additional verified information is available.
We recognize that situations like this can be concerning for families. Thank you for your patience, trust, and partnership as we work through this process with care and urgency.
Sincerely,
Superintendent Kimberly Kause