Indianapolis woman claimed benefits for children removed by DCS, court documents allege

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is charged with nine counts of theft and welfare fraud following an investigation by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General.

Kristen Maxey failed to report to the Social Security Administration that her two children had been removed from her care by the Indiana Department of Children Services (DCS) in March 2017 and continued to receive the benefits intended for her children during the period of April 2017 through May 2022 for a total of $78,902.00 ($39,451.00 for each child), according to court documents.

The children were supposed to receive survivor's benefits from their father who died of a drug overdose, according to the report from the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General.

Federal investigators received an allegation in April 2022 and were able to confirm Maxey’s children were removed and later adopted in 2019.

In an interview with investigators, Maxey insisted she only received the boys’ benefits from 2015-17.

After she was confronted with the evidence that showed she still received and used the benefits after the boys left her care, she asked for a lawyer and the interview ended, read court records.

Marion County prosecutors filed criminal charges against Maxey on welfare fraud and theft on January 9.

Maxey requested a speedy trial and is scheduled for March 14.

WRTV Investigates contacted her attorney and we are still waiting to hear back.