Indy-based security company reaches agreement following state complaint regarding payment practices

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis security company’s license will soon be on probation, according to an agreement approved by a state licensing board on Thursday.

Indy-based security company reaches agreement, license will soon be on probation

Protection Plus employs security guards and off-duty police officers at well-known agencies and businesses like Citizens Energy, Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center.

It’s an update to a story WRTV Investigates first started reporting on in 2022.

The Attorney General’s Office filed the complaint in October 2025 with the Indiana Private Investigator and Security Guard Board following an investigation that found “apparent violations of the statutes regulating the profession.”

The AG’s investigation found two violations of Indiana code—specifically that Protection Plus has “become unfit to practice due to failure to keep abreast of current professional theory or practice, as evidenced by Respondent’s repeated failure to comply with federal wage laws.”

This week, the Attorney General’s Office reached an agreement with Protection Plus which would place the company on “indefinite probation” for at least the next six months.

During probation, Protection Plus would have to submit quarterly reports showing “time and payroll records are being accurately maintained.”

As part of the agreement, Protection Plus must also remain in compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act and track overtime compensation paid to its employees.

On February 12, the Indiana Private Investigator and Security Guard Board met to hold a final hearing on the Protection Plus case.

“We do not have anyone from Protection Plus with us here today,” said board president Cole Smith. “I will take a motion to accept the agreement as it’s been drafted.”

With no discussion, the board unanimously approved the agreement and will issue a final order within 90 days.

As part of the agreement, Protection Plus must pay a $1,000 civil penalty to the State of Indiana.

The company can petition to be removed from probation six months from the date the final order was issued.

Edward F. Harney, Jr., an attorney for Protection Plus, provided the following statement to WRTV:

“… PPI voluntarily reached an agreement with the Deputy Attorney General to resolve the licensing matter at the lowest fine permitted by statute and with the least amount of time for the probationary period given the mitigating factors noted in the agreement:

PPI has had no licensing discipline since obtaining its license in 2007; PPI fully complied with the DOL investigation (which I would note is now several years ago); and PPI has been in compliance with the FLSA since the entry of the 2022 order. The Licensing Board approved the agreement unanimously 4-0. There are no allegations of any new issues beyond what you have already reported.



When the Order is issued, PPI will be on probation for 6 months. The reports that will be submitted will demonstrate PPI continues to ensure its employees are paid appropriately.”

The Attorney General’s complaint cites violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act between May 3, 2016, through May 2, 2018, and May 13, 2018, through January 7, 2021.

As WRTV Investigates has reported, the U.S. Department of Labor cited Protection Plus three times in five years for federal wage law violations.

PREVIOUS | Security company cited 3rd time for federal wage law violations

In 2018, Protection Plus paid 158 workers $98,949 in overtime back wages and liquidated damages to 158 employees.

They also paid $25,000 in civil money penalty for the willful nature of their violations, according to the DOL.

In 2022, WRTV reported that Protection Plus paid $370,459 in back wages and damages to 215 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Protection Plus, located on Lynhurst Drive on the west side, also had to pay a $69,540 civil penalty following a court order.

In a third action, the U.S. Department of Labor assessed Protection Plus Inc. $27,597 in civil money penalties for “repeat and willful violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.”

The third federal action, announced in 2024, found 31 security professionals were owed $28,334 in overtime back wages and liquidated damages, according to the Indiana Department of Labor.

Kara Kenney An Indianapolis security company paid $370,459 in back wages and damages to 215 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.





“Protection Plus continues to defy federal overtime wage laws, despite being found in violation in both 2018 and 2022 for the same practice. Abiding by federal wage laws is not optional,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Aaron Loomis in Indianapolis in 2024. “The Department of Labor will continue to hold this company and its owner, Raymond Stanley, accountable for paying their workers the wages they have rightfully earned.”

In its October 15 complaint, the Attorney General’s Office requested that the Indiana State Private Investigator and Security Guard Board impose disciplinary sanctions against Protection Plus and direct the security firm to pay all of the costs incurred in the prosecution of this case.

In August 2023, Protection Plus’ leadership, Operations Director Billy Ingles and President Marie Stanley, sat down with WRTV Investigates to explain what happened and what the company is doing to make sure workers are accurately paid.

Brad Forestal For the first time, Protection Plus' leadership, Operations Director Billy Ingles and President Marie Stanley, sat down with WRTV Investigates to explain what happened and what the company is doing to make sure workers are accurately paid.











"We haven't cheated any of our employees,” said Bill Ingles, Operations Director at Protection Plus in 2023. “This wasn’t an issue of fraud or anything. This was simply a miscalculation of an overtime rate.”

Protection Plus provides part-time employment to more than 300 civilian security guards and police officers looking to make some extra money.

WRTV: “How did this happen? Two federal investigations?”

Ingles: “This is the emotional part for us, because it's truly an honest mistake. The calculation of overtime. We didn’t fail to pay any of our employees overtime. This was simply a miscalculation of the overtime rate."

WRTV: “What protocols do you have in place to make sure this doesn't happen again?”

Ingles: “We've streamlined our pay rates. Therefore, all of our employees now make the same rate regardless of what job or what location they're working at. It's just one base rate now."

WRTV: “Are you confident this won’t happen again?”

Marie Stanley: “Yes, 100 percent. This is very personal. We always strive to be one of the best companies we can be. We’re a woman-owned company, and we’re very proud of that. To have something like this it’s been very hard. It was unintentional.”

WRTV: “Can you understand why it might be difficult for some not to trust your business?”

Stanley: “It’s just human nature, when people hear something negative, then yeah, they’re going to be concerned. Our hopes that since we have business so long and we are part of the community, we have proven we are a solid company.”

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 filed complaint

But not everyone agrees Protection Plus is doing its best to pay workers.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1, a union that represents security officers in Indianapolis, has also raised concerns about Protection Plus.

Protection Plus is not unionized, and SEIU Local 1 does not represent them.

SEIU Local 1 filed a consumer complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s office in 2023 outlining the federal wage violations and asking the state to revoke Protection Plus’s security guard license with the state.

SEIU Local 1 President Genie Kastrup provided a statement to WRTV following the AG’s complaint filed on October 15:

"Protection Plus should not be licensed to operate as a security company—under this or any other name—given their documented history of wage theft and dishonesty in their license renewal process."



“Security officers risk their lives to keep our communities safe, and they deserve to work for employers who value integrity, fairness, and accountability. A company that cheats workers out of their pay and lies to regulators cannot be trusted to train or supervise officers responsibly. The safety of Indianapolis residents depends on ensuring that only responsible contractors, those that respect the law and working people, are allowed to hold security licenses.”

Protection Plus contracts in place

Protection Plus is doing work throughout the city, including Citizens Energy.

“Citizens Energy Group has engaged Protection Plus for security guard and traffic control services through September 2026,” said Ben Easley, a spokesperson for Citizens Energy.

WRTV Investigates reported in August 2023 that the City of Indianapolis suspended Protection Plus from doing work for the city for six months.

The city found Protection Plus failed to disclose to the city that a 2022 federal investigation found Protection Plus violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

WRTV Investigates reached out to the City of Indianapolis to see if they’re still using Protection Plus, and a spokesperson said they are not currently using their services.

Some agencies have stopped using Protection Plus, including the Marion County Public Health Department, which started using in-house security after our story aired in 2022.

“Since late 2022, Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County has been in the process of bringing all security services in-house,” said Curt Brantingham, spokesperson for the health department. “We do not currently have any Protection Plus personnel providing security services.”

SEIU Local 1 has been pushing the Capital Improvement Board (CIB), which operates Lucas Oil Stadium and the Convention Center, to stop using Protection Plus.

The CIB is partially funded by tax revenues, including hotel/motel tax, food and beverage tax, and auto rental tax.