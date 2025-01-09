Indy DPW working to fix broken snow plows

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works aims to have 70 plows clearing snow for Friday’s anticipated snowfall.

However, the city is dealing with an undetermined number of broken snow plows.

When WRTV Investigates stopped by Fleet Services on West 30th Street Thursday afternoon, we counted at least 10 snow plows sitting outside — which is more than we counted on January 3, before the snow fell on Indianapolis.

On Tuesday, WRTV Investigates' Kara Kenney asked to speak with the person in charge of DPW about snow removal and plows, but we were told Sam Beres, interim director of Indy DPW, was not available.

We sent DPW a list of questions including, “How many snowplows does DPW currently have? How many are broken?”

DPW Chief Communications Officer Kyle Bloyd did not answer those questions in an email, so we asked him in person on Thursday.

WRTV: How many plows does DPW have? How many are broken?

How many plows does DPW have? How many are broken? Bloyd: I do not have the number handy of what is the entirety of the inventory. Throughout this process, we’ve been aiming to have 70 on the roads at all times. We started Saturday night with that number, but we are pushing these machines really hard. It’s a 35,000-pound truck when it’s loaded. We are covering 7000 lane miles across the county and we are running them around the clock. Stuff is going to happen to them. It could be a flat tire, salt spinner is jammed up, it’s going to have to come into the shop. Our fleet services are working around the clock and we want to keep as many of those trucks running as we can.

I saw it reported somewhere it was 13. Is that accurate? 13 snow plows are down? Bloyd: It was probably accurate at one time but it’s going to change hourly. If a truck has to come in, it’s an hour-fix. It’s back on the road. If it takes time to get that part, it could be longer.

Does the city have the resources it needs to fight this snow? Bloyd: It certainly would like to have more but the salt levels are in great shape with the mild winters the past few years. We’ve had great success with bringing in operations personnel interested in getting a CDL. We have a program where we will pay to get that CDL for that worker, and that has helped the workforce. We’ve been able to acquire some new snow trucks over the years so with the mild winters we have not put a lot of miles on those trucks. But we are never going to say no to more.

WRTV showed Bloyd a video WRTV took at the Fleet Services building, but Bloyd said he didn’t know the status of vehicles at that facility.

He said the city has been buying new snow plows.

“There was an order put in a few years ago and those trucks have been delivered,” said Bloyd. “It takes time. It’s not like Amazon. It’s not here by 8 o’clock the next day.”

Crews have been working rotating 12-hour shifts since Saturday, according to DPW.

Bloyd said they’re done plowing snow from Sunday and Monday’s storm on primary, secondary and connector roads.

Thursday, they’re focused on cleaning up bus routes and getting trucks prepared for Friday’s snow.

“We are doing a bit of tidying today. We are making sure the bus lines are still good, we are trying to make sure all the trucks are ready to go,” said Bloyd.

At this point, DPW does not have any plans to bring in outside contractors, but that could change with Friday’s snow.

“We will have to see how much snow falls, the timing of it and how the next several days are shaping up afterward,” said Bloyd. “It’s important to have a plan and a strategy, but Mother Nature doesn’t always care about a city’s policy. We have to be able to adapt.”