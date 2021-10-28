IndyGo's new technology keeps electric buses charged and running

INDIANAPOLIS — A stop on IndyGo's Red Line route at East 64th Street and North College Avenue ensures buses don't run out of power.

In 2019, WRTV Investigates exposed a problem with the electric Red Line buses. We found that China-based manufacturer BYD sold buses that could not maintain their promised charge, especially in cold weather.

Our story documented the number of buses unable to complete their routes because they ran out of power.

BYD set up a temporary charging station to help with the situation. Now, the company installed a new multi-million fix.

PREVIOUS | IndyGo electric buses having battery problems, can't handle the cold | Internal documents reveal issues with IndyGo Red Line buses

It's called enroute inductive charge. Drivers line up their Red Line bus with the power-charging technology embedded in the road at 64th and College, and they are alerted when batteries are recharged and ready to go.

"It helps keep me on time," said Jeffrey Howard, an IndyGo bus driver for the past 13 years. "Much better, much better, because I don't have to worry about losing charge or if I'm going to make it the south side or not."

Howard said he goes through the routine at least three times per shift.

"When the battery would lose charge it had to get another one or they would have to stop and it would interfere with our on-time performance," he said.

IndyGo has yet to pay BYD $38.8 million for the Red Line buses. A payment could be made if this fix proves to be reliable.

"BYD has been a good-faith partner," said Carrie Black, IndyGo's director of communications. "You're right, in the beginning, these buses were not living up to their promise. We were disappointed, and we're working with BYD to remedy those problems."

IndyGo reports seeing good results since the charging system was put in place in August. The electric buses go more than 200 miles per day versus the 275 miles initially promised by BYD.

"We have not paid BYD a dime for these buses, and we will not pay BYD a dime until we are confident that they will get out of these buses what we were promised and what we expected to get out of them," Black said. "When you look at the market the nearest competitor for this bus doesn't get close to the range that we are getting."

BYD is investing $4 million on the power-charging technology deployed for now in two of three sites. Despite the history with BYD, IndyGo plans to order 28 new BYD buses to service the Purple Line at a cost of $37.8 million.

IndyGo's board will vote on the purchase of the new Purple Line buses, and the Indianapolis City-County Council will review the purchase plan in December.

The Purple Line will connect service between Indianapolis and Lawrence. Construction is scheduled to begin next spring with service set to start in 2024.