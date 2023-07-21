IRS warns of scam emails claiming you're eligible for 3rd stimulus check

INDIANAPOLIS — The IRS issued a warning Friday about a growing scam in which scammers claim you’re eligible for another stimulus check.

Here’s how the scam works.

You receive an email with a subject line like: “Third Round of Economic Impact Payments Status Available.”

However, the IRS points out taxpayers received their third round of EIPs back in 2021.

The emails are often riddled with spelling errors and factual inaccuracies, like this example:

“Dear Tax Payer, We hope this message finds you well. We are writing to inform you abount an important matter regarding your recent tax return filing. Our record indicate that we have received your tax return for the fiscal inconsistencies or missing information that require your attention and clarification. You will receive a tax refund of $976.00 , We will process this amount once you have submitted the document we need for the steps to claim your tax refund. Sender : INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE”

The IRS says the scammers want you to click on a link so you can complete their “application.”

Instead, it takes the taxpayer to a website where identity thieves will try to harvest valuable personal information, according to the IRS.

Don’t click on the link.

Delete the email.

However, if you’re in doubt, contact the IRS directly at 1-800-829-1040.

You can also report scams at phishing@irs.gov.

Just a reminder- the IRS says they will never initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text or social media regarding a bill or tax refund.

If you've been a victim of a tax scam, contact kara.kenney@wrtv.com.