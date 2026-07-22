'It's a big deal': Indiana program aims to remove old underground gas tanks

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — A state program aims to remove hundreds of old gas tanks from the ground.

Indiana’s I-Team got a look at the program as crews removed several tanks at the Morgan County Highway Department on Wednesday.

Underground storage tanks, or USTs, are located all over Indiana, including gas stations, airports, police and fire stations, school bus lots and fleet service areas.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is focused on removing tanks that are more than 30 years old or that are causing leaks.

At the Morgan County Highway Department, workers gas up their county vehicles. Underground storage tanks hold that gas.

On the property, several aging gas and diesel storage tanks are more than 30 years old.

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Morgan County Highway Superintendent Eddie Fisher wants to get rid of the old tanks. “You could leak fuel into the ground, and it goes into the groundwater, and it's very important to stay on top of things and change things out when it's time."

Morgan County is taking advantage of a statewide program which allows tank owners and operators to be reimbursed 50% of removal and replacement costs.

Currently, there is no requirement for owners to remove the tanks based on age; however, owners and operators are responsible for reporting releases or leaks and performing any required corrective action.

Removing and replacing gas storage tanks can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“It would cost the taxpayers more money if we didn't have that,” said Fisher. “This is the time was near and needed to happen, so it was a big savings. It’s a big deal.”

The Indiana state legislature created the reimbursement program in 2023, and each year, $20 million is allotted for eligible tank closures and removals.

“Tanks that are underground, they can rust, things can happen, and releases can occur,” said Tim Veatch, petroleum branch chief at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM). “We’re here to protect groundwater, to protect the citizens of Indiana.”

The funding comes from the Indiana Excess Liability Trust Fund.

“The money is generated by a penny per gallon tax for fuel that's coming into the state of Indiana,” Veatch said. “Indiana's program is unique in that it's reimbursing owners directly for their expensive expenses. A lot of states have grant or low-interest loan programs, but Indiana is actually giving that money directly back to the owner.”

IDEM is spreading the word through mailers, its own inspectors, and by contacting the Indiana Food and Fuel Association.

WRTV A state program aims to remove hundreds of old gas tanks from the ground.



Once the tank is out of the ground, they can test the soil for any releases or leaks.

So far, more than 500 aging tanks have been removed or closed under the program.

More than 700 tanks still need to be removed, Veatch said. “We’ve approved over 400 projects, and I think we’re about halfway through those approvals right now."

An interactive tool lets anyone check out where underground storage tanks are in their neighborhoods. There are 3,952 registered USTs in this database.