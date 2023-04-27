Judge halts demolition of troubled Greenwood hotel

GREENWOOD — A Johnson County judge has halted the demolition of troubled Greenwood hotel, the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites.

The hotel’s owners, Lodging & Trade LLC and Ahmed Mubarak, filed a petition to stay the demolition order saying they have a “substantial interest in the real property that is facing imminent and irreparable harm if demolition occurs.”

On April 24, a Johnson County judge approved the motion, effectively halting the demolition of the Red Carpet Inn.

A judge will now review the case, but no hearing date has been set.

As WRTV reported, the Greenwood Plan Commission voted unanimously, 9-0, for the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites in Greenwood to be torn down.

The city says the building is unsafe and dangerous and is full of health code, structural and fire code violations.

WRTV Investigates raised questions last year regarding the health and safety of the hotel after the operations manager was found dead, and a mother found a man inside her room going through her credit cards.

Records show the hotel has been unsafe since 2021, and according to the city is a “nuisance” and magnet for crime.

In November 2022, the Greenwood Plan Commission affirmed an order to vacate for the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites in Greenwood.

Ahmed Mubarak, owner of the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites blamed staffing shortages and the death of one of their managers for some of the issues at the hotel.

Dana Smith, 37, died Aug. 24, 2022 at the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites, 1117 E Main St., in Greenwood.

Smith was the operations manager at the hotel.

Smith’s family has been pushing for the hotel to be shut down.

“Our family was very happy to see that the Plan Commission voted unanimously to have this communal hazard torn down,” said Smith’s sister, Kristine Auclerc. “While bittersweet, as it will not bring Dana back, we are thankful that the risk to the surrounding community of Greenwood will now be lowered for the future."

