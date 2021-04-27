Kokomo firefighter gets probation after pleading guilty to exposing genitals to babysitter

KOKOMO — A Kokomo firefighter has pleaded guilty to a felony charge following a 2018 case in which he was accused of exposing his genitals to his 14-year old babysitter.

Court records show Thomas J. Granson II pleaded guilty on April 20 to “performance before a minor that is harmful to minors,” which is a level 6 felony.

A judge sentenced him to a year of unsupervised probation, and the court accepted Granson’s 100 hours of community service at the Kokomo Outreach as part of the plea agreement.

Granson must also comply with a no-contact order until the end of his probation, and pay $250 in restitution to the victim.

Granson worked as a captain with the Kokomo Fire Department until his arrest in 2018, when he was placed on unpaid administrative leave.

According to court documents, Granson approached the babysitter wearing only a towel and then dropped it, saying, "This is for your fantasies."

The babysitter told a detective Granson would walk around his boxers and make inappropriate comments, such as, "If I wanted to rape you, I could because I’m stronger than you."

The babysitter said she wanted to come forward because of Granson’s four daughters.

“She was afraid that something may happen to them or their friends or other babysitters somewhere down the line,” read the probable cause affidavit.

WRTV Investigates is working to get a response from Granson regarding the sentence.

Now that he has been sentenced, the Kokomo Fire Department is determining the court of action on terminating Granson.