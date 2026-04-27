Lawmaker pushes for answers on Muncie water tasting like "dirt" for some customers

INDIANAPOLIS — A state lawmaker is calling for answers and transparency as Muncie water customers say their drinking water tastes and smells like “dirt.”

Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, said Indiana American Water should consider reimbursing customers for the cost of dealing with the problem.

“I'm really concerned also about people who are having to buy bottled water, and still they're paying their water utility bill,” said Errington. “Maybe the water company could do something to offset some of that cost that many people in Muncie are experiencing.”

Errington said she’s heard from a lot of constituents about musty smelling water.

Analytical testing shows that it’s due to MIB (2 methylisoborneol), which is a naturally occurring compound linked to algae activity in surface water sources like Prairie Creek Reservoir.

Indiana American Water Prairie Creek Reservoir

Indiana American Water says natural conditions may be contributing to increased MIB levels, including seasonal changes, heavy rainfall, and reservoir “turnover,” a process where deeper water rises to the surface

“Really, the water company ought to give more of a public explanation about MIB, what the health implement implications are from that,” said Errington. “Maybe show some of their testing so that people can feel more reassured that their health is not being jeopardized.”

WRTV Investigates reviewed newly posted test results, collected by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, for Indiana American Water’s Muncie district.

The results show no bacteria in more than 60 samples taken from April 1 through April 14.

You can view the testing results at IDEM’s Drinking Water Viewer and putting in Indiana American Water Muncie’s water system ID, which is IN5218012.

However, there is no legal requirement to publish test results for MIB.

WRTV Investigates asked a scientist at the Environmental Working Group if it’s safe to drink water that has elevated levels of MIB.

“They're not necessarily harmful. It just makes your water taste bad,” said Tasha Stoiber, Senior Scientist at EWG. “So it's not it's not necessarily that these things are going to hurt you, but it's just not pleasant to drink, and things like boiling won't remove these tastes and odors.”

Indiana American Water Indiana American Water

Stoiber said bottled water can get expensive, so she recommends customers look at purchasing a home filter.

“If you do have a home filter, like a reverse osmosis system or a system that uses activated carbon, that can help reduce some of these tastes and odors in your water,” said Stoiber.

WRTV Investigates reached out to Indiana American Water and asked about reimbursing customers.

“Indiana American Water has previously communicated that Muncie’s drinking water meets all state and federal standards and remains safe to consume,” Indiana American Water said in a statement to WRTV. “We understand that taste and odor concerns may lead some community members to consider purchasing bottled water, and we fully respect each individual's choice in this matter. Our ongoing efforts are focused on maintaining the quality and safety of our water supply, and we remain transparent in our operations and communications.”

Indiana American Water says it completed an algaecide treatment at Prairie Creek Reservoir as part its efforts to improve source water conditions and address elevated levels of MIB.

Indiana American Water An algaecide treatment at Prairie Creek Reservoir

This treatment approach represents just one phase in Indiana American Water’s ongoing efforts to address MIB levels in the reservoir, the utility told WRTV in a statement.

While this treatment may help reduce MIB levels, it is especially important given the unusually high concentrations observed this year, Indiana American Water said in a statement.

“The company continues to work tirelessly towards a comprehensive solution to help ensure water quality,” Indiana American Water said in a written statement.

The utility has declined requests for an on-camera interview.

“Prairie Creek Reservoir is the foundation of Muncie’s drinking water supply, and treating the reservoir is part of our responsibility to protect that source. When natural conditions create challenges like increased algae and MIB, taking action at the reservoir helps us improve water quality before it even reaches our treatment plant.” said Barry Suits, President of Indiana American Water. “This is about using science-based solutions, industry best practices as well as doing what’s right for our customers, the Muncie community, and the long-term health of the reservoir. When conditions in the reservoir improve, the quality of water entering Indiana American Water’s treatment plant also improves.”

Rep. Sue Errington said Muncie customers need to continue to report concerns to state and local officials as well as the water system.

“My message is to keep letting officials know if you're still experiencing this problem, let them know if it's going away,” said Errington.

