Lawmakers advance bill aimed at improving reporting of child abuse deaths

INDIANAPOLIS--A bill aimed at improving transparency surrounding the reporting of child abuse and neglect deaths has advanced at the statehouse.

The House Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee approved House Bill 1257, authored by Rep. Julie McGuire, following a one-hour hearing Wednesday morning.

The bill would require the Indiana Department of Child Services to release information to the news media within 5 days of a child’s death including any actions taken by DCS related to that child.

WRTV/Kara Kenney

Indiana is one of the strictest states when it comes to confidentiality, meaning people are often unaware of the things DCS is doing or not doing to protect children.

House Bill 1257 would also allow lawmakers to have access to certain information related to child abuse or neglect cases.

Brian Welty, the grandfather of Kinsleigh Welty, testified in support of the legislation.

Provided, Brian Welty

He said DCS returned Kinsleigh to her birth mother, Toni McClure, despite numerous reports of abuse.

McClure is charged with murdering Kinsleigh.

“I’ve never felt so helpless. I knew they were going to a monster’s house and there was nothing we could do,” testified Brian Welty on January 21. “The last time we saw Kinsleigh she was kicking and screaming to stay with us. I don’t wanna go to Mommy’s is the last words we ever heard her say.”

In our WRTV Investigates special, “Kids in Our Care: Pressing for Change”, we told you about Kinsleigh’s case.

The bill would also require the state to disclose in-depth information in the state’s annual child fatality report, including a detailed explanation of the child’s death and the names of judges involved with their case.

“This bill will ensure a description of the child’s interactions with DCS and a summary of the investigation surrounding the child’s death are available to all those who wish to make changes,” testified Moriah Coons, former DCS caseworker. “I think this bill is a good step in the right direction."

WRTV Moriah Coons worked as a caseworker for DCS.

Braelynn Yerington of Champions for Children also testified about the case of Zara Arnold, who was allegedly murdered by her birth father.

“Why were there so many chances to intervene and save her life and it never occurred? Why?” Yerington asked lawmakers. “The custody judge who was hearing this case threatened this mother with contempt if she kept reporting the abuse of her daughter. She was treated horribly.”

Harmony Gist, executive director of operations at DCS, testified the agency is taking steps to improve transparency.

“I just wanted to emphasize the importance of transparency, the commitment of DCS to transparency and the increased collaboration,” said Gist. “In fact, our fatality report is underway of revamping and that is something I’ll be overseeing.”

Read more about the bill here: https://iga.in.gov/legislative/2026/bills/house/1257/actions