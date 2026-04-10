Lawsuit alleges abuse at Lebanon faith-based residential program

LEBANON, Ind.— Nine women have filed a lawsuit against a faith-based residential program for teen girls alleging they were subjected to abuse, forced labor and exploitation.

The women, as minors, were residents of the Central Indiana Teen Challenge from various time periods ranging from 2013 to 2019.

The lawsuit, filed on April 8 in federal court, alleges the girls were subjected to forced isolation, including being placed in a “safe room” for extended periods, sometimes up to 30 days, without human contact.

In their lawsuit the women claim they were forced to eat under extreme conditions, including being required to continue eating even while vomiting, and being served moldy, stale and outdated food.

The facility currently operates as The Refuge Girls Academy. WRTV Investigates sent an email to the facility and left a voicemail, which currently has an outgoing message as “Central Indiana Teen Challenge.”

The law firm Cohen Malad LLP in Indianapolis represents all nine women.

“Our clients were subjected to extensive forced labor, often for hours each day, including cleaning facilities and kitchens, performing landscaping and outdoor labor in extreme conditions, working on the private property of program leadership, and performing unpaid labor for outside organizations and church events,” read a statement. “In some instances, our clients allege they were forced to perform dangerous labor without training, including using heavy equipment. They further allege they were required to cut grass ‘on hands and knees with child safety scissors, for hours on end.’”

CITC is part of the larger troubled teen industry, which is a nationwide network of purported therapeutic programs marketed to so-called “troubled teens,” read the lawsuit.

Teen Challenge USA is a missionary department of the Assemblies of God U.S. Missions.

The lawsuit also describes religious coercion as a method of control. Cohen and Malad LLP said their clients were told their suffering was “God’s will,” and that questioning the program meant questioning God itself.

WRTV Investigates reached out to Assemblies of God U.S. Missions via email and we are waiting to hear back.