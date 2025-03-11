Logansport police officer arrested for neglect of dependent following investigation

LOGANSPORT — A special prosecutor has criminally charged a Logansport Police Officer with two counts of Neglect of a Dependent, both felonies.

Cody Scott has been on paid administrative leave since January after a citizen called the police alleging Scott forced his child to stand outside, holding a sign that read, “I want to stab and kill my brother, I even take an antipsychotic. If you need to give pity, then give it to the victims.”

Court records show a warrant was issued for his arrest following an investigation by Indiana State Police.

The Board of Works and Public Safety will decide Scott’s work status on Wednesday, according to the Logansport Police Chief.

He’s listed as a Patrolman and K9 handler on the city’s website.

“Logansport Police Department does not have a comment on the situation involving Cody Scott,” said Chief Travis Yike in an email to WRTV.

WRTV Investigates requested a copy of the Probable Cause Affidavit through the special prosecutor Nick McLeland and the Cass County County Clerk, however, the court documents are under seal.