Man gets 16-year prison sentence for battering girlfriend's son

HOWARD COUNTY — A judge sentenced a Lafayette man to 16 years in prison for battering his girlfriend’s son.

Howard County Judge Lynn Murray sentenced Jeramie Jennings to 16 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Last month, a jury convicted Jennings of Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury (where person is under the age of 14) as well as Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Injury and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury.

It’s an update to a story WRTV Investigates first brought you in 2022 regarding a foster mother, Jean Dunn, who raised concerns about a proposed plea agreement which would have meant Jennings would serve no prison time.

In 2022, Judge Murray rejected the plea agreement and reset the matter for trial.

Foster mother Jean Dunn said the criminal justice system got it right this time.

“Justice was served,” Dunn told WRTV. “For five long years, we have fought for justice for this incredible young boy. At times, it feels as though our justice system is failing. However, Howard County should be proud that they have a judicial system that takes child abuse seriously.”

Jean Dunn has been fostering children in Central Indiana for four years.

In spring 2020, Dunn took in a little boy who was allegedly abused by his biological mother, Jennifer Trueblood, and her boyfriend Jeramie Jennings.

Trueblood’s trial is scheduled for June 3.

Dunn says the little boy struggles to hear and walk as a result of his injuries.

“From the outset, I have expressed my desire for justice for this young boy,” said Dunn. “I wanted to look at him at 25 or whatever age and tell him that many fought for him. Now I will have that amazing privilege!”

Jean Dunn testified at the trial for Jeramie Jennings in April.

WRTV Investigates contacted Jennings’ attorney for comment on the sentence and we are still waiting to hear back.

WRTV has agreed not to name the child but has been given permission to share photos of him.

The boy is now 5 years old and was adopted by an extended family member of Jean Dunn.

Prosecutors’ evidence includes a phone conversation between Trueblood and Jennings in which Jennings was heard yelling and cursing and asking Trueblood why she took the boy to the hospital if she knew they were going to x-ray him, court documents allege.

If the plea agreement had been approved by the judge in 2022, the two would have served three years of supervised probation with credit for time served.

“Someone did this to this little boy,” said Dunn. “He cardiac arrested twice. He had multiple brain surgeries. He had broken ribs, a broken wrist, and for this just to be swept away like it's nothing kills me.”

Court documents say both Trueblood and Jennings denied abusing the little boy and there were other adults and children living in the home at the time.