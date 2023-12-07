Marion County public defenders unionize to fight for better pay, caseloads

INDIANAPOLIS — In a historic move, Marion County public defenders are unionizing to fight for better pay and more manageable caseloads.

This week, eligible employees approved joining the union with a 73% vote.

The decision comes as WRTV Investigates exposed a growing statewide attorney shortage that is impacting public safety, your tax dollars, and the wheels of justice.

IBEW, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, will represent attorneys, support staff, front desk staff, paralegals, scanners and investigators at the Marion County Public Defender’s Office.

“Everyone who is not a manager is included in the union,” said Lucky Frick, a public defender who helped lead the effort to unionize.

COMPENSATION



$63,000 - Starting pay in the Marion County Public Defender’s Office

- Starting pay in the Marion County Public Defender’s Office $77,304 - Median pay for deputy public defenders in Indiana (of the 67 counties participating in the Public Defender Commission)

- Median pay for deputy public defenders in Indiana (of the 67 counties participating in the Public Defender Commission) $142,599- Average pay for Indiana lawyers in 2022

"What I'm hoping for immediately with our first-year contract is that we all get raises because all of us are woefully underpaid,” said Frick. “Some of our investigators have been working here for 20 years and they don't get paid over $50,000, which is wild. They do such crucial work. Our paralegals — most of them — are in the very low 40s.”

Frick said while public defenders have unionized in other states, Marion County is the first public defender’s office in Indiana to do so.

Instagram An Instagram post announces that the Marion County Public Defender's office workers have joined a union.

"It's really hard to be effective at this work if you feel overworked, underpaid and taken advantage of,” said Frick.

Marion County has 150 public defenders, but the top public defender said the office should have 185 attorneys to be fully staffed.

"We are just bleeding good talent,” said Frick.

Attorneys are leaving due to pay and overwhelming caseloads.

As WRTV Investigates reported, Frick has 55 cases she’s juggling, and some public defenders have more than 70 active cases.

Brad Forestal/WRTV Marion County Public Defender Lucy Frick talks to her client on the computer.

"I'm hoping long term that we will have a lower caseload,” said Frick. “I would say most of us feel that we are running too thin with far too many clients."

Frick said prosecutors in Marion County are also considering unionizing.

PREVIOUS | Public defender shortage resulting in delayed justice | Attorney shortage putting public safety at risk, prosecutors say

WRTV Investigates reached out to the Indianapolis City County Council and we are still waiting to hear back.

We also contacted IBEW and we have not received a response.

You can watch our entire Attorney Shortage series here.