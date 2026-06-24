Marion Police commit to improving communication following Indiana I-Team report

MARION, Ind. (WRTV) — The Marion Police Department says it’s working to ensure clear communication with victims' families following a report from Indiana's I-Team.

As Indiana's I-Team reported, a mother said Marion Police handed off her dead son's van to a tow company following a death investigation without contacting her or the rest of the family.

That tow company then sold the van when it wasn’t claimed.

The tow company itself had sent out registered mail to the vehicle's owner, Brian Wolfe, but he was deceased. The mother, Bonita Wolfe, said officers only informed her the van had been released from police custody months after it was already sold.

After the story aired, Indiana’s I-Team asked whether the Marion Police Department would review or update policies or procedures to avoid a similar situation in the future.

Chief of Police David Gilbert said the department had reviewed the situation and “I have asked that our staff commit to doing all we can to ensure that tow companies we use and the families we deal with in similar situations are as informed as possible and that we are available and accessible to assist with any questions or concerns as they might arise from either party.”

Viewers can submit tips to Indiana’s I-Team anytime by emailing tips@indianasiteam.com.

Statement from Marion Police Chief