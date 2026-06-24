Marion Police commit to improving communication following Indiana I-Team report

MARION, Ind. (WRTV) — The Marion Police Department says it’s working to ensure clear communication with victims' families following a report from Indiana's I-Team.
As Indiana's I-Team reported, a mother said Marion Police handed off her dead son's van to a tow company following a death investigation without contacting her or the rest of the family.
That tow company then sold the van when it wasn’t claimed.
The tow company itself had sent out registered mail to the vehicle's owner, Brian Wolfe, but he was deceased. The mother, Bonita Wolfe, said officers only informed her the van had been released from police custody months after it was already sold.
After the story aired, Indiana’s I-Team asked whether the Marion Police Department would review or update policies or procedures to avoid a similar situation in the future.
Chief of Police David Gilbert said the department had reviewed the situation and “I have asked that our staff commit to doing all we can to ensure that tow companies we use and the families we deal with in similar situations are as informed as possible and that we are available and accessible to assist with any questions or concerns as they might arise from either party.”
Viewers can submit tips to Indiana’s I-Team anytime by emailing tips@indianasiteam.com.
Statement from Marion Police Chief
"We are always open to improving how we provide services, including our role in larger processes. That has been and is the case in this matter. We stand by our general statement that the department fulfilled its obligation given the situation as it happened in this case.
My observation is that we have been pretty responsive and have shown a willingness to help people, even in situations that may not be specifically our responsibility. The uniqueness of this situation, I think, supports that assertion. We have abundant empathy for a family that has lost a member, regardless of how it happened.
However, we must also be clear-eyed about our role and determining if we bear responsibility for a concern that has been raised and what role we might play in achieving better outcomes, even if we aren't responsible for the stated concern. All these concepts are true simultaneously in this instance.
So, we have reviewed this situation, including our role and how it relates to or is juxtaposed with the role of tow companies we necessarily utilize. In short, I have asked that our staff commit to doing all we can to ensure that tow companies we use and the families we deal with in similar situations are as informed as possible and that we are available and accessible to assist with any questions or concerns as they might arise from either party."