MCSO Sergeant on leave following public intoxication charge

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant is on administrative leave following her arrest for public intoxication.

Sgt. Shadae Sutton works in the Adult Detention Center Transportation section at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, according to a MCSO spokesperson.

According to court documents, at 3:28 AM on November 1, an IMPD officer assigned to detail in downtown Indianapolis for Halloween events instructed Sutton to move her vehicle.

Sutton’s vehicle was parked on the pedestrian walkway in the middle of Georgia Street, court documents allege.

When the officer told Sutton she would receive a parking violation and her vehicle would be towed, Sutton became argumentative and began yelling at the IMPD officer, according to court documents.

The officer noted Sutton smelled like an alcoholic beverage and asked her to exit the vehicle to ensure she had not been operating while intoxicated.

Prosecutors allege Sutton then became “agitated and aggressive toward officers on scene” and resisted being placed in handcuffs.

An officer ultimately used a controlled leg sweep to guide her to the ground, court documents say.

Sutton then told officers she wanted “proof of impairment.”

IMPD administered a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT), which resulted in a reading of 0.186, court documents allege.

Prosecutors charged her with Public Intoxication, where the defendant breaches the peace or is in imminent danger of breaching the peace, a class B misdemeanor.

She appeared in court on November 5 and is scheduled for a Status of Counsel hearing on December 3.

WRTV

Sutton also received a traffic ticket for the parking violation.

WRTV contacted Sutton for comment, and we are waiting to hear back.

She is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.