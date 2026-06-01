'My concern is their power': Foster mom applauds legislative committee on court-appointed special advocates

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — This summer, Indiana state lawmakers will study the role of volunteers in the child welfare system, also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) or Guardians Ad Litem (GALs).

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CASAs and GALs are advocates for children in the child welfare system who are often victims of abuse and neglect.

Indiana currently has more than 2,600 active volunteers who are advocating in more than 20,000 CHINS (Child In Need Of Services) cases.

At the urging of Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn, D-Fishers, the legislative council agreed to create an interim study committee on GAL/CASA programs.

“I wanted the state legislature to take a closer look at what legislative needs the GAL/CASA systems in our counties have so that they can continue serving our young people sustainably and expand their reach even more,” said Garcia Wilburn. “I'm grateful that the Legislative Council agreed this is a topic worthy of study and look forward to the good work we are going to do with the legal advocacy community this legislative interim."

Shelby Waugh, an Indiana foster parent, is encouraged that lawmakers will be studying the issue of CASAs and GALs.

“My concern is their power,” said Waugh.

She served as a foster parent to a little boy for 3.5 years, from the time he was 2 years old to almost 6 years old.

“At three and a half years, we were feeling, where is the permanency for this child?” asked Waugh. “He was having a really hard time.”

Waugh had a bad experience with the CASA in her case, which in Marion County is contracted out to Kids Voice of Indiana.

Kenney, Kara Marion County Justice Center

“They would frame things as the best interest of the child,” said Waugh. “When, and from my point of view, being with the child 24/7, it was, that was actually the very last thing on their list.”

Waugh says she tried to file a complaint with Kids Voice.

“They took the call, but it didn't go anywhere further; they had no process,” said Waugh.

According to Rep. Garcia Wilburn’s letter to Speaker Todd Huston, Indiana’s GAL/CASA system was established in 1990 and grew to serve 87 counties statewide.

Some counties call them CASAs while others call them GALs, and other counties contract the work to other providers.

Linda Polivick of Carmel, a former CASA of 10 years in Indiana, said the current system creates confusion for families.

WRTV Linda Polivick worked as a CASA in Tipton and Hamilton counties.

“I don't think that most people have a real strong understanding of what CASAs do; a lot of people think they're the same as DCS, so there's a lot of confusion there, and, and sometimes even foster parents don't totally know what that role is,” said Polivick.

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As a CASA, Polivick would get to know the child and make a recommendation to the judge on whether the child should stay with a relative, go to a foster family or be reunited with the birth family— what the system calls “reunification.”

Polivick left the child welfare system in frustration.

“DCS and the courts kind of made up their mind that they were going to send the child back home regardless of what I said,” said Polivick.

She hit other roadblocks as well.

“A lot of the service providers that did the supervising, the visits, or the therapy for the kids, they would not give me information; they would tell me I had to go through DCS, and that's not the way it's supposed to work, but it was just a constant battle,” said Polivick.

Polivick is putting together a list of ideas for the interim study committee.

“The funding, the training, the naming, the processes,” said Polivick. “We'd like to see it all streamlined, so it's the same in every county. I think that would be helpful.”

Shelby Waugh says her foster son was removed from her home and eventually adopted by another family.

She hopes lawmakers will develop a better process for filing a complaint.

"It would be that accountability process, checks and balances, people being held accountable for their actions,” said Waugh.

WRTV Investigates reached out to Kids Voice of Indiana.

A spokesperson provided the following statement:



"Regarding your question about the Legislative Council's upcoming study of GAL/CASA programs, we are encouraged that the Council sees value in examining how the legislature can better support GAL/CASA programs across Indiana and what resources are needed to sustain and grow this important work. This presents an opportunity to help ensure more young people receive the consistency and quality advocacy they deserve.



Regarding your questions about the case involving Shelby Waugh and her former foster son (redacted), due to confidentiality laws and our responsibility to protect the privacy of children and families, we cannot comment on the details of any case. Kids' Voice is, and always will be, focused on protecting the best interests of children.”

Interim study committees meet during the summer and fall months and can help shape legislation for the 2027 session.

WRTV Photo/Vic Ryckaert

WRTV Investigates also contacted the Indiana State Office of GAL/CASA.

A spokesperson for the Indiana Judicial Administration told WRTV a complaint about a Gal/CASA should be directed to the local program if it is a CHINS case.

If it is a family law matter, a complaint can be filed here.