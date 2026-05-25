Nearly half of property assessment appeals are successful for homeowner, WRTV investigation finds

INDIANAPOLIS — Many homeowners throughout Central Indiana are suffering from sticker shock after receiving their property tax bill in the mail.

Many homeowners saw an increase in their property’s assessed value.

If you do not agree with your assessed value, you can pay your bill or you can fight back.

WRTV Investigates surveyed county assessors including Boone, Delaware, Hancock, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson and Marion Counties.

WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney found on average 48-percent of appeals were successful for the homeowner, which means they received a reduction in assessed value.

WRTV

“We want to fix that mistake or make that property assessed at what it's truly worth,” said Joseph O’Connor, Marion County Assessor.

WRTV Marion County Assessor Joseph O'Connor

O’Connor said only 2-to-3 percent of Marion County homeowners file appeals.

“We don't look at them as a bad thing. I mean, it's vital to our industry because it gives us the information that we need to do the job accurately and uniformly and equitable,” said O’Connor.

In 2024, 7,744 homeowners filed appeals in Marion County—3,097 or 40-percent were successful for the homeowner.

O’Connor explained why so many homeowners are seeing an increase in assessed value.

“I think we've seen a national phenomenon of rising residential home prices, really starting in about 2017,” said O’Connor. “The median assessed value in Marin County over the last four years has increased over 25 percent.”

Homeowners can file an appeal online, which typically prompts an informal meeting (also called a preliminary conference) with the assessor’s office where a staffer goes over your property records with you.

“We are tasked from the legislature with valuing all properties at 100 percent market value,” said O’Connor. “I think there's kind of a misconception that the assessor may have to come a little under market value. Not really.”

Many homeowners do not realize the bill they’re paying does not correspond with the current housing market.

“We use the 12 months of preceding sales, so really this bill in your hand is representing a 2024 real estate market,” said O’Connor.

Homeowners can also appeal through the Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals.

“It's a local board, and they're going to hear your case and rule one way or the other,” said O’Connor.

WISHTV Fountain Square neighborhood in Marion County

Do’s and Don’ts for Filing an Appeal



Make sure it is filed timely by June 15 th

Stay engaged in the process. Ask questions about how they arrived at your value. Make sure the property record card is viewed and explained, if needed.

Be prepared to submit evidence supporting your value.

Don’t assume they know everything about your property or your neighbors.

You don’t need an attorney or representation to go through a successful appeal.

Ways to File an Appeal

You may submit your appeal online, in person at any assessor’s office location, or mail it to:

Marion County Assessor Appeals Department 200 E. Washington Street, Suite 1360 Indianapolis, IN 46204-3319