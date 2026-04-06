New version of traffic enforcement text scam making the rounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A new version of a traffic enforcement text scam is making the rounds.

Several people contacted WRTV Investigates about a text message claiming to be from the Marion County Superior Court’s Traffic Division.

The text from “Judge Michael Rodriguez” references violations for failure to pay an electronic toll, as well as parking and speeding violations.

The message includes a QR code to make a full payment on outstanding tolls, civil penalties and court costs.

However, by scanning the QR code, scammers may be able to install malware onto your device and steal your personal information.

Luke Britt, Public Information Officer and General Counsel of the Marion Superior Court, said there is no Judge Michael Rodriguez in Marion County.

“The clerk’s office does not text payment requirements or court dates,” says Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell. “Scammers are becoming more sophisticated and though the texts may appear to be legitimate, they are in fact just junk.”

Kenney, Kara Marion County Justice Center

Citizens are encouraged to ignore the message and then mark it as ‘spam’ on their phones if they are able.

“If anyone has a question about whether a communication from our office is legitimate, I encourage them to call us at 317-327-4740 or visit our website at Indy.gov/Clerk,” says Sweeney Bell.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita also offered the following tips:



Do Not click on any links in unsolicited email or text messages.

Do Not provide personal information, such as your driver’s license number or Social Security number.

Do Not share any card or account information through text messages or unverified links.

Report the unwanted text messages as junk on the app you use and block the phone number or email address.