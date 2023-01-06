Numerous complaints field against two Anderson apartment complexes for lack of heat and water

ANDERSON — Residents at two apartment complexes in Anderson are dealing with no, heat, no water, exposed raw sewage and trash pile ups.

The Madison County Health Department says it has received numerous complaints.

"It makes me mad to be quiet honest with ya," said Marilynn Collier, a community watchdog.

Some residents at Bingham Square and Madison Square apartment complexes are relying on space heaters to keep them warm and bottled water, since their faucets aren't working.

The dumpsters have become eyesores and raw sewage is exposed in some areas.

"People are not doing what they are supposed to do to help them ... it's unfortunate and we have to do better," said Collier.

The properties have faced legal issues with the City of Anderson for nearly half a million dollars in unpaid utility bills, lack of up-keep and more.

It's a problem we've been covering since 2021.

The Madison County Health Department says sub zero temperatures caused pipes to freeze. It's ordered the maintenance team of Bingham and Madison Square Apartments to get the water and heat back on.

We asked when will residents have relief, but the department says it doesn't know when service will be restored.

Several people living there didn't want to go on camera out of fear of retaliation.

Collier says the residents deserve better.

"They absolutely deserve better. Last week or Christmas week when we had sub zero temps, they didn't have heat. Wouldn't it have been a tragedy if someone had frozen to death just because someone wasn't doing what they are supposed to do?" asked Collier. "I think the leadership has to stand up and say enough is enough."

Tracy Jones-Murray says she's has unresolved maintenance issues inside her unit.

"There needs to be a lot of helping hands. I would like to see probably just the units kept," she said.

The city says it's made demands for Property Resource Associates LLC to bring the complexes up to code.

The Anderson Housing Authority is also frustrated with how people living there are being treated.

The CEO sent us a statement saying, "These conditions require swift and immediate action by those in power to assure safe and sanitary living conditions."

Nobody was in the leasing officers at both properties.

WRTV called and left a message for the owners.

The health department says it's working to hold the properties accountable.