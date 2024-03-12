Outgoing Monroe Co. Schools superintendent buyout is $229K, records show

BLOOMINGTON — Monroe County Schools will spend $228,926 on a buyout for its outgoing superintendent, according to a separation agreement obtained by WRTV Investigates through a public records request.

Dr. Jeff Hauswald and the Monroe County School Corporation (MCCSC) Board of School Trustees signed the agreement on March 6.

$228,926 is the Dr. Hauswald’s contractual salary for the 2024-2025 school year, records show.

His contract with the district was not set to expire until June 2026.

His last day with the school district will be June 30, 2024.

A search for a new superintendent is underway.

Superintendent buyouts are not uncommon.

Former Pike Township superintendent Dr. Flora Reichanadter received a $223,229 payout in 2022.

Indiana law caps how much superintendents, principals, assistant principals and assistant school superintendents can take with them when they leave a school corporation at $250,000.

In 2011, WRTV Investigates exposed former Wayne Township superintendent Terry Thompson’s $1 million payout in 2011, which resulted in a new state law that calls for more transparency in superintendent contracts.

The Monroe County School Corporation (MCCSC) Board of School Trustees released a joint statement along with Dr. Jeff Hauswald to announce the buyout of Hauswald's contract after three years with the district.

“Dr. Hauswald has been a strong advocate for public education and has moved MCCSC forward in dealing with difficult subjects that challenge all of us that are in and support public education. We have a lot of work to do in Dr. Hauswald’s remaining months and we know that Dr. Hauswald, the Board, the school community and the community at large will work tirelessly to continue to move us forward so that we do not lose any valuable time. We thank Dr. Hauswald and wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors.” MCCSC Board of School Trustees said in their statement.

Hauswald's tenure faced scrutiny.

In 2023, Hauswald proposed aligning all four MCCSC high schools into a common schedule. The proposal led to a contested board meeting that ended with the decision to not change schedules.

Recently, Hauswald also faced scrutiny for attempt to consolidate Childs and Templeton elementary schools.

Hauswald said the following after the buyout.

“I wish the very best to this community and to Monroe County Community School Corporation. I want to thank the community for which I have served for the opportunity that I have had to lead the Monroe County Community School Corporation. I am grateful to the administrators who work tirelessly to help our schools excel and have enjoyed the opportunities to lead them and to learn from them. I am proud of our accomplishments, and I look forward to watching from afar as the Board President and new leadership create a new and innovative path forward for the Corporation. I look forward to a strong finish to this school year and do not want my departure to be a distraction to the important work to be done between now and June 30, as well as the important work to be done thereafter.”