Pepsi bottling facility pays $15K penalty following "serious" workplace safety violations

INDIANAPOLIS—A Pepsi bottling facility in Indianapolis has paid a $15,600 penalty following seven serious workplace safety violations, WRTV Investigates has learned.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) cited Pepsi Beverage Company Bottling Group LLC following inspections at the facility located at 5411 W. 78 Street in Indianapolis.

IOSHA issued a Safety Order on February 13, 2024, records show.

Here’s a breakdown of the findings:

1- SLIP AND FALL HAZARD: During a December 21, 2023 walkaround inspection, the state found walkways in a production process line area were wet, exposing employees to slip, trip and fall hazards. $1,950 penalty.

2- FIRE HAZARD: The state found exits were not kept free and unobstructed. Specifically, employees working in the tea filler and service panel areas were exposed to fire hazards when they had “impeded access to fire routes.” Employees had to bend over and walk under a conveyor to get out, according to the safety order. $1,300 penalty.

3- PROTECTIVE HELMETS: The state observed employees not wearing protective helmets despite working in areas with a potential for head injury from falling or flying objects or from electrical shock and burns. $3,900 penalty.

4- MACHINE GUARDING: The state inspection found a machine was not effectively guarded and exposed employees to caught in-between hazards during operating cycles. $3,900 penalty.

5- INCORRECT USE: During a December 21 inspection during industrial activity, a Relocatable Power Tab was plugged into a 20-ampere metal duplex receptable, used to power a fan, and a pest control lamp and was not used in accordance with the labeling and listing of the item, records show. $1,300 penalty.

6- INCORRECT USE: Inspectors found flexible cords and cables were used for prohibited purposes. $1,300 penalty.

7- INCORRECT USE: The state discovered a 100-foot extension cord was plugged into a metal receptable, which did not have a path to the ground in that the grounding pin was broken. $1,950 penalty.

Otis Jones Pepsi Beverage Company Bottling Group at 5411 W. 78 Street in Indianapolis



The safety order said all but one of the violations were corrected during the inspection.

The safety order said Item #2 regarding fire hazards must be addressed by March 8.

WRTV Investigates has reached out to PepsiCo for comment on the Safety Order.

WRTV Investigates also contacted an IOSHA spokesperson, which told us that all penalties have been paid and an informal settlement agreement was signed.

The OSHA website says the case was closed on April 8.

