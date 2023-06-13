Perry Township begins livestreaming school board meetings ahead of new law requirement

INDIANAPOLIS— The Perry Township School Board met Monday evening as scheduled, but something was new and different.



For the first time, the Perry Township School Board livestreamed its meeting, allowing parents and community members to watch remotely what their elected officials are up to.



A spokesperson for Perry Township Schools said they started discussions about livestreaming and recording during the pandemic and also because of a new law.

On May 1, the Governor signed into law HEA 1167 which requires bodies of government to live stream their meetings so constituents can watch from anywhere. It also requires the video be archived for 90 days.

Agencies have until July 1, 2025 to begin livestreaming and archiving their videos.

“As we prepared to move board meetings to the Perry Township Academic Center (PTAC), we also set technology infrastructure in place to eventually record and live stream meetings,” said Elizabeth Choi, spokesperson for Perry Township Schools, in an email to WRTV. “At the time, we did not have an official launch date for live streaming and recording. However, HB 1167 signed into law requiring school boards to offer livestream meetings by 2025 expedited the process.”

Choi said the first live stream was also their first board meeting at PTAC.

“The goal is to have an early launch, iron out any wrinkles and well before the 2025 deadline, community members can experience high-quality, livestream meetings,” said Choi in an email to WRTV.

Last month, WRTV Investigates told you the Perry Township School Board violated Indiana’s Open Door Law when it posted signs telling people not to record their meetings, according to an opinion from the Indiana Public Access Counselor (PAC).

The signs have since been removed.

