Real estate broker agrees to surrender license for 5 years following AG complaint

HAMILTON COUNTY — A Westfield real estate broker has agreed to surrender his license for the next five years.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office filed a complaint against Jeffrey Rothbard alleging he failed to disclose prior criminal convictions when applying for and renewing his Indiana real estate broker license.

In 2011, Rothbard was convicted of Forgery, a felony, in Marion County and sentenced to probation.

In 2016, Rothbard was convicted of federal Wire Fraud.

Federal prosecutors said Rothbard used his companies, GreenCity Finance and GreenCity Energy, to take commitment deposits from people who needed financing and instead Rothbard used the money to pay his living expenses.

Rothbard served time in federal prison and community confinement from September 2018 to April 2019, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

In addition to working as a real estate broker, Rothbard has also worked as a general contractor.

After serving his sentence, Rothbard created two Indiana businesses — SilverCreek Residential in August 2019 and SilverCreek Construction in 2021.

Rothbard is listed as the manager of SilverCreek Residential and SilverCreek Construction, according to state records.

Benjamin Irvin of Fishers said he had no idea about Rothbard’s criminal background when he hired Rothbard in 2022.

“We were not aware,” said Irvin. “We had thought we had done good research.”

Irvin paid a $13,125 deposit for Rothbard and SilverCreek Construction to build a 260-square-foot addition and deck, records allege.

“We had gotten him from a recommendation from a neighbor who seemed to have a really good project,” said Irvin.

Irvin said Rothbard continued to ask for more money.

“He did not finish the job,” said Irvin. “He collected a bunch of money, but never actually ordered the materials that he said he had ordered."

Irvin filed a complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, which received at least four consumer complaints alleging Rothbard took thousands of dollars from each of them for construction projects but did not complete the work or return the money.

While investigating the consumer complaints, the Attorney General’s Office discovered apparent violations related to Rothbard’s real estate broker license.

In February 2024, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office filed a complaint alleging Rothbard failed to disclose his Forgery and Wire Fraud convictions when applying for his real estate broker license in 2014 and renewing in 2017.

The state alleged Rothbard answered “no” when asked if he’d ever been convicted of any offense.

In August 2024, the state reached a settlement agreement with Rothbard in which he agreed to surrender his real estate broker license for five years.

"It just seems like a slap on the wrist compared to the pain and damage he's caused,” said Irvin.

Rothbard did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement with the state, and it does not have any impact on his ability to do construction work.

“I don't think anyone is under the impression that they're going to see any money back, but I'd like to see his ability to take advantage of people put to an end,” said Irvin.

WRTV Investigates emailed an attorney listed for Rothbard, KC Cohen, and we did not hear back.

WRTV waited outside the federal courthouse to speak with Rothbard.



WRTV: Kara Kenney with WRTV Channel 6. Can we ask you a couple of questions?

Kara Kenney with WRTV Channel 6. Can we ask you a couple of questions? Rothbard: About what?

About what? WRTV: About the people that say you owe them money.

About the people that say you owe them money. Rothbard : No.

: No. WRTV: Can you say anything about the state filing a complaint against your real estate license?

Can you say anything about the state filing a complaint against your real estate license? Rothbard: (No response)



WRTV Investigates followed up by calling Rothbard and emailing another attorney listed for Rothbard, Bradley Buchheit, and we are still waiting to hear back.

Rothbard filed for bankruptcy in 2023, but his former business partner is challenging whether Rothbard can wipe out certain debts in bankruptcy.

His former business partner filed a lawsuit alleging Rothbard engaged in fraud. The case is still pending in federal court.

Ben Irvin of Fishers plans to testify against Rothbard.

Rothbard’s bankruptcy filing also means several civil lawsuits against Rothbard and SilverCreek Construction are on pause, including one filed by Yasser Ali of Indianapolis.

Ali’s lawsuit alleges SilverCreek failed to finish remodeling his house per their binding agreement and refused to return Ali’s $67,500 deposit.

“I want my money back,” said Ali.

Ali said his family was forced to live elsewhere in the meantime.

"Me personally, sometimes I couldn't sleep, I was like not even eating,” said Ali. “I was trying to hide my emotions to my kids. I was saying everything will be fine, but honestly, it was terrible."

Both the Ali and Irvin families say they had to pay another contractor to finish the job, which was more money out of their pockets.

Irvin said he’s paying his new contractor in stages.

“We are doing a phased work plan, so we will only pay for a section of work as it is being performed,” said Irvin.

Rothbard has not been criminally charged in connection with his construction business.

Carmel Police was investigating, but the agency tells us they have referred the case to the FBI.

The FBI will not confirm or deny the existence of the investigation.

SilverCreek Construction is still a registered business in Indiana, but it’s unclear if they’re still doing any work.

