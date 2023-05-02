Residents complain of no working water at south side indy motel

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents at a south side Indianapolis motel say they've been living without working water for nearly two weeks.

"It's been horrible," said Delinna Conley.

Living at the Knights Inn located on Harding St. has been challenging for resident Delinna Conley and her family.

"I have an 8 year old daughter and I have stage two cancer myself. So, we have to have water. The water is like my savior. When my daughter goes to bed that's how I take my pain away. Now, I have no hot water," Conley said.

Conley isn't the only resident dealing with this problem.

"It's been frustrating. My grandma shouldn't have to heat water up and wash with it. I shouldn't have to heat water up and wash with it. I feel like that's elderly neglect," said Gabriel Loveitt.

The property receives it's water supply from Citizen's Energy. The utility company says it didn't shut off the water but the Knight's Inn maintenance team did.

Last week, a Knights Inn employee told WRTV the water was shut off because of a leak and said it would be turned back on.

That hasn't happened.

"I don't think anybody deserves that. It don't matter what the situation is," said Loveitt.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says its had at least 8 calls for help there since April.

If it's a water issue, then IMPD notifies the Mayor's Action Center or Citizens Energy.

Residence say water isn't the only issue.

"There are roaches, bed bugs in other rooms not mine, we have no smoke detectors. The rooms are just horrid," said Conley.

The Marion County Public Health Department told WRTV they've also received recent complaints and have ordered repairs.

WRTV tried to get a copy of those violations today, but the health department is closed for primary elections.

When trying to get a statement from the Knights Inn office, WRTV was told to leave the property.

WRTV left a message for the owner and is waiting to hear back.

If you are renting in Indianapolis and don't have water or other essential services, you are urged to call the Marion County Public Health Department at 317-221-2150.

If you have questions regarding renters rights in Indiana, including what you are entitled to as a tenant, search renters rights on WRTV's website for more information.