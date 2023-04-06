Rockville woman says U.S. Postal Service won't pay for lost wedding ring despite insurance

ROCKVILLE — A Rockville woman’s wedding ring got lost in the mail, and despite paying extra for insurance, she says the United States Postal Service has yet to provide her any compensation.

“I’m broken hearted,” said Janet Risler. “It’s my wedding ring, and I feel like if you can’t find the ring, you should reimburse what I paid for.”

Janet Risler and her husband Larry have been married more than a decade.

“I want people to know I’m married,” said Risler. “I love my husband."

Risler’s journey began in December 2021 when she needed her prongs re-set and she took it to a local jeweler who told her they wouldn’t do the work.

“They said they would crack the diamond so I sent it back to the company i bought it online,” said Risler.

Risler went to the Rockville Post Office and spent $19.65 to insure her $1,255 wedding ring’s journey to Missouri.

But the ring never made it to its destination.

Risler says USPS tracked her ring to Kansas, but after that it’s not clear what happened to it.

“I went to the local post office and they gave me a claim form,” said Risler.

Risler filled out the form and sent it off, but after months of emails and phone calls with USPS, Risler discovered she had used the wrong form.

In October 2022, Risler obtained the correct form— a Domestic Claim “PS Form 1000.”

But it was too late.

WRTV Investigates did some checking and found USPS has specific time frames to file a claim for lost mail or packages.

For insured mail/packages, you have to file a claim after 15 days but before 60 days.

“They said it’s been too long, that I waited too long to fill out this claim,” said Risler.

WRTV Investigates stopped by post offices in Indianapolis to see if we could get a Domestic Claim PS Form 1000.



WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney: “Do you guys have the lost mail forms? It’s like a PS 1000 form?

“Do you guys have the lost mail forms? It’s like a PS 1000 form? USPS Employee : “Lost mail form?”

: “Lost mail form?” WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney: “Yeah, it’s a claim form.”

“Yeah, it’s a claim form.” USPS Employee: “It’s all done online now.”

“It’s all done online now.” WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney: “Just online? Ok thank you.”

WRTV Investigates found Janet Risler is not alone.

We filed a FOIA request with the U.S. Postal Service and found of the 842,973 insurance claims filed in 2022, only 38% or 320,033 were paid by USPS.

Janet Risler says when she paid extra for insurance, she assumed she would be compensated if USPS lost her ring.

“I assumed you’re going to receive a check if they lose your product,” said Risler.

Risler never got a check.

"I'm exhausted,” said Risler. “I'm frustrated.”

Risler contacted WRTV Investigates for help.

“I have watched you for years,” said Risler.

WRTV Investigates checked with the United States Postal Service.

"According to insurance claims regulations, the claim must be filed within 15-60 days, or the customer is not eligible for a refund,” a USPS spokesperson told WRTV. “Please refer your viewers to our website - File a Claim | USPS [usps.com]. “

The U.S. Postal Service encourages you to gather your documents, including receipt for insurance, and then file an electronic claim on their website.

Again, for insured mail/packages, you have to file a claim after 15 days but before 60 days.

The U.S. Postal Service says you should save all your evidence documents until your claim is resolved.



Original mailing receipt issued at the time of mailing

Outer packaging showing the names and addresses of the sender and the addressee and the proper label showing that the article was sent insured

Printed electronic online label record or computer printout from the application used to print the label and purchase the insurance

If you’re unable to file a claim online, you can have a Domestic Claim Form mailed to you.

Call the USPS National Materials Customer Service and request a Domestic Claim PS Form.

Complete the form and mail it, along with proof of value and evidence of insurance, to the address on the form.

National Materials Customer Service

1-800-332-0317 (requests for paper Domestic Claim Forms only)



Janet Risler has lost hope she will ever see her wedding ring again.

She plans to never send anything valuable in the mail.

"It taught me a lesson,” said Risler.

Risler did not have any other type of insurance on her ring.

