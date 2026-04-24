Scam targets Brownsburg animal clinic seeking rezone of land

BROWNSBURG — A nonprofit animal clinic was nearly scammed out of thousands of dollars by a tactic investigators are increasingly seeing across the country.

The Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Brownsburg is trying to rezone some land for its expansion. So, Tammy Sollenberger, founder and executive director of the clinic, said it wasn’t unusual to receive an email from the Brownsburg planning manager.

But, it was unusual for him to request a $10,903 wire transfer.

The email seemed legitimate, sent from an email address designed to look like it was an official government account. The email itself featured the planning manager’s name, official title, and town logos in the signature. It set a 10-hour time limit for the wire transfer, claiming it was part of the rezoning process.

The scammer even referenced specific parcels involved in the rezoning.

Sollenberger told WRTV Investigates she was ready to make the wire transfer but knew she couldn’t send it before the 10-hour deadline. So, she called the actual Brownsburg planning director, who made it clear the Brownsburg town government does not ask for wire transfers.

"And I said, 'You know, I thought that was kind of strange. Do you want me to just bring you a check?' And he said, ‘You don’t owe anything on this rezoning yet,'" Sollenberger told WRTV Investigates.

It’s not just happening in Brownsburg.

Rezoning paperwork requires detailed contact information and site plans, which the FBI has seen scammers use to target victims across the country by posing as local government officials.

The FBI told WRTV Investigates the scheme has been reported in at least 38 states but “many incidents go unreported or victims remain unaware that they have been defrauded.”

Investigators recommend people verify email addresses when asked for money, and call the city or county government using a number listed on its official website, as Sollenberger did.

Senior Manager Shelby Abner for the town's Community Relations said it’s the first time the town has seen this kind of scheme. “We won’t request a wire transfer. We don't take payments over the phone. We don't ask for Social Security information or bank login information.”

Along with issuing a public Scam Alert, Abner said, the town has warned businesses undergoing its rezoning process. It's also assured citizens that town emails were not hacked.

After the ordeal, Sollenberger said it feels like “you need to check on everything.”

Anyone encountering the scam can file a report with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

