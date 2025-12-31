SEC charges Indianapolis man with securities fraud related to alleged $300 Million Ponzi scheme

INDIANAPOLIS— The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged an Indianapolis man for his alleged role in a $300 million Ponzi scheme.

WRTV Investigates broke the story in August 2024 about the SEC’s civil lawsuit against Drive Planning, a Georgia-based financial company that previously had an office in Fishers.

On December 19, the SEC charged Gerardo “Gerry” Linarducci of Indianapolis with securities fraud—specifically violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Linarducci worked as Managing Partner for Drive Planning, according to the SEC.

As part of the same action, the SEC also charged David J. Bradford, former Chief Operating Officer of Drive Planning, LLC.

According to the complaint, Bradford and Linarducci personally raised more than $35 million and $13 million in investor funds, respectively, and Bradford’s and Linarducci’s sales teams raised more than $100 million and $30 million, respectively, by selling Real Estate Acceleration Loans investments.

Bradford and Linarducci received millions of dollars in compensation in connection with such sales, according to the SEC.

WRTV Investigates attempted to contact Linarducci for comment and we have not yet heard back.

The SEC seeks permanent injunctions, disgorgement with prejudgment interest, and civil penalties against Bradford and Linarducci.

Gerry Linarducci appeared in a brochure touting Drive Planning. This brochure was submitted as a plaintiff exhibit in the class action lawsuit.



In June 2025, Linarducci filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, a type of bankruptcy that allows an individual to reorganize their debts and pay them off over time.

Linarducci’s bankruptcy filing lists dozens of creditors, including investors from Indiana, like Rachael Williamson of Batesville and Patrick McLoughlin of Noblesville.

"The Receiver will hold all funds collected and the proceeds of the sale of physical assets in a distribution fund for the benefit of Drive Planning, LLC's investors and creditors to be distributed at a later date," according to its website.

WRTV has also contacted Linarducci’s bankruptcy attorney, and we are still waiting to hear back.

In March 2025, Linarducci launched Eye Can Coaching, LLC, a professional speaking and coaching business.

In April 2025, the SEC reached a partial settlement with Burkhalter in which Burkhalter is prohibited from acting as an officer or director of any company registered with the SEC.

In September 2024, Rachael Williamson filed a class action lawsuit which alleges Linarducci encouraged “countless” people to invest in Drive Planning and caused them to lose “large sums of money.”

Linarducci provided potential investors with Drive Planning promotional materials that touted a “10 percent return” and “$20,000 minimum” to invest, according to the lawsuit.

Patrick McLoughlin told WRTV he lost $250,000 with Drive Planning.

“He cost me what I hoped was going to be a secure future for my family,” McLoughlin said of Linarducci. “I had recently sold my house to move in with my wife and I fell for the 10% interest and gave all of the proceeds of my house to Mr. Linarducci. I am mad that who I thought I could trust deceived me and now my family as well as many others are suffering from that fact.”

McLoughlin wants to see Linarducci and Drive Planning leadership held accountable.

“I am frustrated, angry, saddened and most of all disappointed,” said McLoughlin.

Because of Linarducci’s bankruptcy filing, the class action lawsuit can’t move forward against Linarducci as an individual.

The class action complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana, also names two of Linarducci’s Indiana firms-- Integrity Wealth Partners and Ducci Enterprise LLC.

A court has ruled the class action lawsuit can proceed against Integrity Wealth Partners LLC and Ducci Enterprise LLC.

Linarducci used those companies to solicit Drive Planning investments, according to the class action lawsuit.

Criminal investigation underway a year later

The FBI’s Atlanta office announced in August 2024 that it was investigating Drive Planning LLC.

Drive Planning’s Fishers office was located in a co-working space at 8100 E 106th Street.

More than a year later, no criminal charges have been filed, and the FBI’s investigation remains ongoing.

“There is nothing new to report at this time,” Tony Thomas, an FBI spokesperson in Atlanta told WRTV in an email. “The investigation is ongoing.”

The FBI asked potential victims to fill out a form on its website. The Drive Planning website and the social media accounts are no longer working.

The SEC’s complaint alleges that, from 2020 through at least June 2024, Drive Planning and its CEO Russell Todd Burkhalter, raised more than $300 million for purported real estate investments, telling investors their money would be used to fund land development projects.

Drive Planning LLC promised 10% interest every 3 months and encouraged investors to tap their savings, retirement accounts, and even open lines of credit to invest, according to the complaint.

Drive Planning and Burkhalter spent investor funds to fund his lavish style, including buying clothing, jewelry and beauty treatments, including $69,293 at Diamonds Direct and $75,785 at Louis Vuitton as well as $4.6 million on chartering private jets and luxury car services, the lawsuit alleged.

Investigators also allege at least $2 million in investor funds was used to buy a $3.1 million yacht called “Stillwater” for Burkhalter.