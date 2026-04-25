INDIANAPOLIS — A second string of robberies targeting Hispanic businesses on the northwest side of Indianapolis left shattered glass, emptied registers, and some businesses closed for cleanup.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Second string of robberies target Hispanic businesses in northwest Indianapolis

Three businesses in the Augusta Plaza strip mall were robbed in less than 15 minutes early Friday morning. The burglaries at Rosa's All-Day Café, Cowboys Western Wear, and El Rey Supermercado were reported between 3:40 a.m. and 3:50 a.m.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told WRTV Investigates that investigators are processing fingerprint evidence and have identified people of interest.

WRTV Investigates obtained security camera footage showing five people approaching the strip mall at 3:45 a.m. Friday, but investigators say they haven’t determined how many people were involved.

Based on WRTV Investigates interviews with managers and business owners, the smash-and-grab may have only netted about $1,000. Between the broken windows, smashed registers, and missed work, the cost to the businesses is much more severe.

Sugey Rosas of Rosa's All-Day Café said of the culprit, "If he wanted money, I would have gotten him a job."

Rosa's All-Day Café and Cowboys Western Wear were closed for business on Friday, both featuring boarded-up windows.

El Rey Supermercado opened as normal, though workers had to cover a broken window with some cardboard.

Dollar General and other neighboring stores were left untouched.

Rosas said, "At this point, it’s not about the money anymore. Hispanic businesses are getting broken into. Now it’s just a target at this point."

Masked, armed robbers were caught on camera breaking into a half-dozen Hispanic businesses in Pike Plaza on April 18. Police have not made any arrests in either string of robberies.

IMPD told WRTV Investigates that it’s increasing patrols in its northwest district. IMPD Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson said information or video that could be tied to these cases could be crucial. "We need this community to rally around each other. Help them, support them."

More than getting her money back, Rosas wants justice. “Karma,” she said. “What you do will come back to you.”

