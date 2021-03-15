House committee to vote as veteran groups remain at odds over military license plate proposal

INDIANAPOLIS — A state House committee is expected to vote Tuesday on a controversial bill aimed at how to best help veterans in need.

The updated version of Senate Bill 316 would allow the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs to use up to 10% of the Military Family Relief Fund, generated from military license plate sales, and use the money for marketing and promotion of the fund.

The latest version of the bill also specifies that IDVA may not use any of the amount for administrative costs, including payroll or any other overhead expenses.

Hoosier veterans in need of help with food, housing, utilities, medical services and transportation can turn to IDVA’s Military Family Relief Fund — money generated from the sale of military license plates like Army, Navy, Marines and Support Our Troops.

Veterans have been at odds over certain provisions of Senate Bill 316, especially using license plate revenue to promote a state benefit.

“When people are making this donation, they're thinking the money is going to a veteran,” said Jay Kendall, a veteran service officer in Miami County, and also a member Indiana Veterans Affairs Commission. “Outreach is important, but I want to see the system work. We need to get the counties more involved, and you know that's a county thing. Getting an outreach person in downtown Indianapolis isn't going to fix that."

Kendall also criticized that some veterans who were not honorably discharged would be entitled to receive benefits.

Kendall said county veteran service officers like himself can help veterans upgrade their discharge status.

“That’s more important in the long run than just this benefit,” Kendall said. “Trying to fix it with a band-aid and just get part of it done is not what I want to see happen. I want the veterans to come in and see us, because we are very successful at upgrading.”

The “Big Four,” which includes the VFW, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and the Indiana National Guard, supports Senate Bill 316.

"I don't think there's a big deal using some of the revenue, because the revenue is available,” said Richard Leirer, VFW Junior Vice Commander Department of Indiana. “There's never going to be a veteran not getting the help he needs because of the 10% being used to reach more veterans. It's not like we are taking 10% just to use on whatever."

Leirer pointed out the bill does not allow veterans who were dishonorably discharged, or court-martialed to receive the Military Family Relief Fund benefits, including those who committed sexual or violent offenses.

“Most of those guys served honorably, probably for a good portion of their time in the military and made a mistake toward the end and got put out because of the strictness of the military,” Leirer said. “People were put out in the 80s and 90s from everything from LGBTQ, to having problems with PTSD. They’re still veterans. If they’re in need, we should help them. This is all about getting aid to veterans that really need the help.”

The House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee will hear the bill at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Numerous veterans groups are expected to testify including the National Guard Association of Indiana.

"The National Guard Association of Indiana is in support of SB 316 as it moves to the House,” said Teresa Mankin, executive director. “This bill offers several provisions that open up the eligibility for our National Guard soldiers to the Military Family Relief Fund. This year has been hard and I am sure there Guardsmen and veterans that could use assistance. Removing those barriers makes it easier to get funds into the hands of service members who need it."

James L. Bauerle, BG, USA (ret.), VP and legislative director of The Military/Veterans Coalition of Indiana, issued the following statement: