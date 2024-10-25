'She'd still be alive': Birth parents say foster mom and DCS failed to keep toddler safe

CLAY COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Child Services is taking action to revoke a Brazil woman’s foster license after the drowning death of her 1-year-old foster daughter, Nova Bryant.

Bryant's foster mother, Hailynn Volpatti, is charged with Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a level 1 felony.

Volpatti pleaded not guilty Friday and her jury trial is scheduled for April 15.

WRTV Investigates contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services for comment on Bryant's death. They sent the following statement:

The death of a child is a tragedy. DCS investigated this incident and is taking action to revoke the individual’s foster license. We cannot provide additional details due to confidentiality laws. Foster parents complete an extensive background check and vetting process prior to having a child placed with them, along with ongoing training/education and oversight to maintain licensure.

Brazil Police were called to Volpatti’s home on May 21 after Volpatti found the toddler unresponsive in a water-filled bathtub.

Volpatti told responding officers that she placed Bryant in the bathtub with her two biological sons, age 4, when she stepped out of the bathroom to get a drink.

WRTV

In a later interview with police, Volpatti said she was not completely honest with the officers who initially responded to the home.

Volpatti changed her story and said she had actually been on the phone with a friend the entire time the kids were in the bathtub, which was from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

She admitted she left all three children unsupervised in the water-filled bathtub until she heard one of her sons yell out for her, according to court documents.

Bryant's biological mother, Celena Conkright, says Bryant would still be alive today had DCS not removed her.

Provided by family

“I’m mad, sad,” Conkright said. “I think it’s crazy.”

Bryant relied on a feeding tube and Conkright has disorders, including ADHD and ADD.

Conkright said DCS removed Bryant from her care two months after she was born.

Kara kenney

“They said I wasn’t capable of taking care of her, they said I wasn’t learning fast enough,” Conkright said.

Volpatti was Bryant's third foster home, according to Conkright.

The toddler died on June 16 after spending several weeks at Riley Hospital for Children.

Provided Nova Bryant in the hospital with her biological parents, Celena Conkright and Kevin Bryant.

“She shouldn’t have had my daughter in the first place, but she also shouldn’t have left the room,” Conkright said. “That’s parenting 101.”

Conkright blames Volpatti for Bryant's death.

“I hope Nova gets justice the way she should because she deserves it,” Conkright said. “I want her to serve time.”

Conkright and Bryant's father also blame DCS and the child welfare system.

Provided by family

“I tried my hardest to do everything they wanted,” said birth father Kiven Bryant. “I redone everything in this house just to get her back.”

“They handled it horribly,” Conkright said. “They should have given her a chance. A chance to take care of her."

