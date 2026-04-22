"Special treatment and favoritism": Lawmakers blast newly created special advisor position for ex-DCS director

INDIANAPOLIS — State lawmakers are raising questions about a newly-created state position in state government.

“Our priorities are wrong,” said Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis. “It’s very alarming to me.”

Governor Mike Braun announced Wednesday former Indiana Department of Child Services director Adam Krupp will serve as “special advisor to the Governor on child welfare issues.”

Krupp’s salary will remain at $210,000 in his newly appointed role—the same salary as new DCS director Jennifer Dorfmeyer.

Dorfmeyer, appointed April 21, will lead the state’s 3rd largest agency with more than 4,000 employees.

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Dorfmeyer served as the interim director from mid-January to mid-April while Krupp was on a leave of absence.

WRTV Investigates has asked the Governor’s Office and State Personnel Department several questions including:



Is there a job description for the special advisor to the Governor?

Was the job posted?

Are there set hours for the position? Is it salaried?

Will this position be funded out of the DCS 2026 budget?

What is the time range for this position?

State Senator Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, said the Governor owes the taxpayers an explanation.

WRTV Sen. Fady Qaddoura

“I am concerned because this is out of the normal of how government works,” said Sen. Qaddoura. “State government is not a private company, it's a public institution funded by taxpayers. So taxpayers are they deserve to know the answers to these questions.”

Qaddoura has served on the Family and Children Services Committee and he currently serves on the Appropriations Committee.

“This position as a governor's advisor never existed before for that specific role,” said Sen. Qaddoura. “It seems that this was a personal privilege that was afforded to a government employee that was not extended to others. That special treatment and favoritism is not something that I support.”

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The Senator said the special advisor position will likely be absorbed into the 2026 budget.

“The budget for the $210,000 has to come from the Governor's office, given that the appointed advisory position will report to the governor,” said Qaddoura. “They could potentially structure it in a way that the director Krupp is actually paid by DCS while still working for the governor's office. We have not seen the details, but I will assume they will absorb the cost within the 2026 appropriations.”

The DCS budget for FY2026 is $1.54 billion.

Under Krupp and the agency’s Project Awaken, dozens of DCS employees were terminated or reassigned citing “operational efficiencies” and “restructuring of certain administrative functions and roles.”

WRTV WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney speaks with DCS Director Adam Krupp

Both Sen. Qaddoura and Rep. Greg Porter say it sends mixed messages.

“I find it extremely difficult to understand the logic behind creating additional layers of bureaucracy in state government, who are letting the frontline workers be either terminated or under invested in and underpaid and overworked,” said Qaddoura. “I would have been more in favor of using a quarter million dollars to hire three additional case managers that actually can oversee cases and reduce the workload and improve the quality and oversight of investigations that DCS performs.”

“Dollars that we have should be going toward keeping children safe,” said Porter. “This is not good governance.”

WRTV Investigates asked Governor Braun’s office for an on-camera interview.

We are still waiting to hear back.

On Wednesday, Braun released a statement on the appointments:

“I am grateful for Adam Krupp’s service and the changes he has made to improve DCS,” said Braun in a statement. “I have every confidence in Jennifer and her ability to lead this important work at such a critical agency."

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Lawmakers also say they’re concerned the position could create confusion as to who is really in charge of DCS, the new director or the special advisor.

In addition, Dr. Gloria Sachdev also oversees DCS, the Indiana Department of Health and FSSA as the Secretary of Health and Family Services.

“This creates a third layer of oversight and management of the same agency,” said Qaddoura. “My first concern is government efficiency. Who really makes the decisions for the agency?”

WRTV Investigates reached out to multiple Republican lawmakers for their response and we are still waiting to hear back.