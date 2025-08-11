State adds oversight office to mental health facilities following WRTV Investigation

INDIANAPOLIS— One of Indiana’s largest state agencies is making changes following a WRTV Investigation.

WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney uncovered a gap in how the state oversees mental health facilities and protects our most vulnerable.

We found that Indiana did not have a way for patients to file online complaints against an Indiana mental health facility.

We also found the state did not have a Mental Health Ombudsman— an office that serves as a form of oversight and can investigate and resolve complaints involving mental health treatment.

The law requires Indiana to have a Mental Health Ombudsman, but we found the state did not have one in place from 2022 to 2025.

Following our reporting, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration signed a contract with Indianapolis nonprofit InteCare to handle ombudsman duties.

It takes effect July 1.

“At the core of this important role is our commitment to ensuring the voices of individuals receiving mental health services across Indiana are heard,” said Dr. Kimberly Gray McDaniel, CEO at InteCare, in an email to WRTV. “As the Mental Health Ombudsman, our mission is to advocate on behalf of consumers, assist in resolving concerns, and provide recommendations to improve the behavioral health system.”

FSSA also created a new online portal where patients and families can file complaints about mental health institutions.

Previously, the only option was to call 1-800-901-1133 to reach FSSA’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

Patients told WRTV the state’s system was confusing, both when researching facilities and trying to file a complaint.

“I think it's ridiculous that it has to be so hidden or so hard to do,” said former patient Melissa Tomes of Bargersville.

For 9 months, WRTV Investigates has been asking to speak with someone on camera at FSSA about oversight of mental health facilities.

On August 6, we caught up with Sarah Sailors, FSSA’s new director of the Division of Mental Health and Addiction outside a financial meeting.

Sailors said the new online portal for complaints has been in the works since 2023.

"It just lined up timing-wise with your question and our technology that was ready to go,” said Sailors. “It’s my understanding the online portal system has been part of the plan since 2023, when we launched the ability for providers to start uploading their certification and documentation into a portal. This has been an ongoing project.”

Sailors said the agency recognizes people who’ve received mental health treatment may not want to speak with someone on the phone about their experience.

“I think we need to meet people where they’re at,” said Sailors. “Statute requires us to have a hotline, but not all people are comfortable making those calls and talking to another person."

Sailors said financial challenges contributed to FSSA’s lack of a contracted ombudsman for three years.

The two-year contract will cost the state $80,000 and runs through June 30, 2027.

"I think it gives them somebody to advocate for them,” said Sailors.

Sailors said FSSA is working on ways to let the community know about the new ombudsman and the online portal.

“Hopefully, you sharing that will help enlighten the community that this exists,” said Sailors.

According to the contract, the ombudsman will focus on unlicensed mental health facilities and issue recommendations.

Complaints about the state’s 37 licensed providers will be forwarded to FSSA, which can take action against the provider’s license.

“Either the ombudsman or the division themselves,” said Sailors. “One of us will be investigating those."

The contract with InteCare requires the nonprofit to compile annual statistics on facilities and programs it reviews, including the types of problems it encounters with mental health facilities.

“These statistics shall be reported to the Director of the Division of Mental Health and Addiction,” read the contract.

Patients say there’s still work left to do.

Currently, FSSA does not post inspection reports or summaries online for mental health facilities as they do for childcare facilities.

In fact, if the public wants to view inspection reports for a mental health hospital, they have to request copies through a formal records request under the Indiana Access to Public Records Act.

It took WRTV Investigates four months to receive inspection reports for one facility.

WRTV Investigates asked Sailors if FSSA can post them online so that patients can adequately research facilities.

“We are open to working with our legal team to figure out what can we share and what can help the community have the information they need in real time,” said Sailors. “It’s our goal to get people the treatment they need when they need it, not 3 months from now, not 6 months from now."

WRTV Investigates also asked if FSSA is being transparent when it comes to mental health facilities.

“We have committed since 2023 to really be more transparent and build out a system that helps support that. It takes time,” said Sailors. “I can see why people are frustrated and think that we are not moving quickly.”

As of August 11, WRTV could not find a phone number for the new ombudsman, but we will update this story once it’s available.

“We need to hear from people if they have concerns or complaints,” said Sailors. “We need to share information back so they can make informed decisions.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM INTECARE

InteCare is proud to have been awarded the Mental Health Ombudsman contract with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA).

At the core of this important role is our commitment to ensuring the voices of individuals receiving mental health services across Indiana are heard. As the Mental Health Ombudsman, our mission is to advocate on behalf of consumers, assist in resolving concerns, and provide recommendations to improve the behavioral health system.

InteCare is uniquely positioned for this work. As a nonprofit organization dedicated to health and human services, we are driven by a mission to break down barriers to care in communities. Our compassionate and experienced staff bring a person-centered approach, many with lived experience in behavioral health, and a deep-seated desire to help others.

We are honored to serve in this role and look forward to working collaboratively with individuals, families, and providers to ensure fair, respectful, and responsive mental health services throughout the state.

As we just recently began serving in this role July 1, 2025, we are working closely with DMHA on the processes and logistics to best serve Hoosiers. Hopefully the additional questions you have will be answered through our collaborative efforts with DMHA.

