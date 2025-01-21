State: Childcare worker slapped 2-year-old at Greenwood center

GREENWOOD—The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has cited a Greenwood childcare center for “inappropriate discipline.”

According to inspection records, a staff member at Kiddie Academy in Greenwood “slapped a 2-year-old in the face with an open hand for spitting in the face of the staff member.”

The citation was issued on November 8. Inspection records show the issue was “resolved” on November 20.

Kiddie Academy is a licensed childcare center and its license is in good standing with the state, records show.

WRTV 626 S Morgantown Rd, Greenwood, IN



WRTV Investigates contacted Kiddie Academy in Greenwood via phone.

Aaron Pankratz, director of the academy, said the teacher self-reported the incident and was immediately terminated.

Pankratz said he immediately reported the incident to FSSA and the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS).

He also provided the sheriff’s office with video evidence, said Pankratz.

“We’ve done everything we were supposed to do with the state,” said Pankratz.

WRTV 626 S Morgantown Rd, Greenwood, IN 46142



No criminal charges have been filed against the worker.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said they submitted their case to the Johnson County prosecutor.

WRTV Investigates contacted Johnson County prosecutor Lance Hamner who said he anticipates filing charges soon.

