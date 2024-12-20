State cites childcare center for nut allergy incidents

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has cited a north side childcare center for twice giving food containing nuts to a child with a known nut allergy.

Gifted & Talented Academy North is a licensed childcare center located on Ruth Drive in Indianapolis.

Records show the following citation on December 9:

· “Repeat citation- At time of complaint, on 11/21/24 toddler was served snack of pumpkin pie with known nut allergy.”

FSSA, the state agency that licenses and inspects childcare facilities in Indiana, also listed another citation regarding the incident on November 21.

“Director reported that she administered 5 ml of zyrtec to the one year old toddler,” read FSSA’s website. “There is no written parental permission prior to administering this medication in toddler's file.”

Records show FSSA cited Gifted & Talented Academy North on October 3 as well.

“At time of complaint, snack provided to toddler with nut allergy was given crackers and hummus that contained nuts. Substitution food was not offered at time of complaint,” read FSSA’s website.

Both times FSSA listed the same action needed to correct the issue.

“For children requiring a special diet due to medical reasons or allergic reactions, the center shall provide meals and snacks in accordance with the child's needs and the written instructions of the child's physician,” read the citations.

FSSA records show the nut allergy issue was resolved on October 9, but no resolution date is listed for the December incident.

The childcare center's license is in "regular" standing with FSSA and no other action was taken against the facility, records show.

WRTV Investigates contacted the childcare center for an on-camera interview, but owner Ashanti Ordone declined through a spokesperson.

Gifted & Talented North did provide the following statement.

“The safety of the children entrusted to our care is a top priority of our entire staff. Recently, a child experienced an allergic reaction caused by ingesting snack foods containing traces of peanuts. We are working with the Family Social Services Administration to address our current food service processes. We are also continuing our review of classroom menu items to avoid children's accidental ingestion of allergenic food.

Our staff has developed a comprehensive allergy action plan, participated in numerous training workshops and implemented additional controls, including a two-person confirmation system before menu substitutions are made. We have also implemented additional policies and procedures, including new and brighter food allergy signage and unique placemats for children experiencing food allergies.

TIPS ON HOW TO CHECK A CHILD CARE FACILITY

• Plug in a provider's name to ChildCareFinder.IN.govand look for complaints, inspection reports, and any pending enforcement

• Use your eyes and ears when visiting. Are they following safe sleep? Is equipment working? Are children strapped into their high chairs?

• Drop by the child's day care unexpectedly during the day. What is seen at pickup and drop off may be very different than what's happening during the middle of the day

• Ask to see the provider's license or registration, which should be posted in a public area. If the provider is on probation, it will say so on the license, along with the reasons why.

• Ask to see a copy of the day care's discipline policy. Corporal punishment is not illegal in the state of Indiana

• Ask what their current child-to-staff ratio is. Experts say accidents are more likely to happen when staffers are watching a lot of children.

• Ask if the provider is part of the state's voluntary rating system, called Paths to Quality. The state said this helps guarantee they're meeting and/or exceeding licensing requirements regardless of type of day care

• If you use an unlicensed facility, know they do not have to submit to background checks, CPR training, safe sleep training and other requirements. Ask to see proof your provider has completed these.

