State cites company for "serious" workplace safety violation following Crawfordsville death

CRAWFORDSVILLE — The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) has cited a Michigan company with a “serious” workplace safety violation following the November 24, 2023 death of a worker in Crawfordsville.

The incident happened at Whitesville Mill Services, 4537 Nucor Road in Montgomery County.

Following the worker’s death, IOSHA conducted a safety inspection between November 27 to May 16, records show.

Edw. C. Levy Co. provides services that include construction materials, road building, flame cutting and treatment, steel mill services, logistics and laboratory testing, according to their website.

They have seven locations throughout Indiana, including Whitesville Mill Services in Crawfordsville.

On May 16, IOSHA issued a 7-page safety order in which it cited Edw. C. Levy Co. with a “serious” violation because they “did not furnish employees a place of employment which was free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees.”

IOSHA issued a proposed penalty of $4,900.

The order said an employee was exposed to hazards while “operating a material handling crane which had a boom arm that was able to hoist the load above the operator’s cab.”

The safety order did not provide any further details on the circumstances surrounding the worker’s death.

As a way to correct the workplace safety hazard, IOSHA did suggest the company install and maintain a working physical limit switch on material handling cranes.

Edw. C. Levy Co and Whitesville Mill Services have until June 11 to correct the violation, records show.

WRTV Investigates contacted Whitesville Mill Services and the person who answered the phone directed us to their corporate office in Michigan.

WRTV emailed and called the corporate office and we have not yet heard back.

WRTV has also reached out to IOSHA to find out whether the $4,900 penalty has been paid or not.

IOSHA conducts workplace safety and health inspections and investigations with the goal of identifying and eliminating hazards and exposures in the workplace that can lead to worker injuries, illnesses, and fatalities, according to their website.