State cites Waste Management for "serious" workplace safety violation

WHITESTOWN — The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) has issued a “serious” violation and a $7,000 proposed penalty to Waste Management following a workplace death.

Johnny Williams, 59, of Indianapolis died on June 18, 2024 after he was struck by a front-end Wheel Loader at the facility located at 6251 S Indianapolis Road.

According to a safety order issued on December 9 and obtained by WRTV Investigates, Waste Management of Indiana LLC did not furnish “a place of employment which was free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious harm to employees.”

IOSHA outlined “several feasible and acceptable abatement methods to correct this hazard”:

1. Developing policies to enforce bucket height and angle of bucket policies when traveling through the site.

2. Adding walkway area and signage to watch for pedestrian traffic.

3. Prior to entering a area where the vehicle has to turn a corner have them stop and look in all directions prior to turning corner.

IOSHA requires the “serious” violation must be addressed by January 23 and requests Waste Management document all training.

WRTV Investigates has contacted Waste Management and we are working to obtain a response to the safety order.

Another workplace death occurred at the facility in December 2023.

However, the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) says the employer for the December incident was not Waste Management of Indiana but rather a contractor that was working at the facility's location.