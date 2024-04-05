State commission created to address attorney shortage following WRTV Investigation

INDIANAPOLIS-- Following a WRTV Investigation into the state’s growing attorney shortage, the Indiana Supreme Court has established a new commission to address the issue.

The 23-member Commission on Indiana’s Legal Future will explore solutions and present its recommendations to the Indiana Supreme Court.

In December, WRTV Investigates reported Indiana does not have enough prosecutors and public defenders to handle cases in a timely manner.

The national average is four attorneys for every 1,000 residents.

In Indiana, it’s much lower—averaging 2.3 attorneys per 1,000 residents—putting Indiana in the bottom 10 states for attorneys, according to the Indiana Supreme Court.

“We currently have a critical shortage of lawyers, which is impacting access to justice in each of our 92 counties,” Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush explained. “It’s imperative that we address this issue now and act. But we must do so diligently and holistically. I am confident that this new commission will thoroughly examine potential solutions and come back to us with meaningful, transformative recommendations.”

Rural areas are feeling the greatest impact of the state’s growing attorney shortage including the Town of Bicknell in Knox County.

Thomas Estabrook, Mayor of Bicknell, attends IU McKinney School of Law two nights a week so he can become Bicknell’s only attorney.

Estabrook is encouraged the Supreme Court is developing a commission.

“Definitely a great move by the Supreme Court,” said Estabrook. “I think it shows the pressing nature of the attorney shortage, and that the Supreme Court is taking the issue seriously. I am excited to see that incentivizing rural practice is key component of the commission’s mission.”

The Indiana Public Defender Commission first testified before the Indiana legislature in 2021 about the seriousness of the shortage and its impact on criminal justice.

"We appreciate the Supreme Court's actions and look forward to the recommendations of the Commission on Indiana's Legal Future," said Derrick Mason, Executive Director of the Indiana Public Defender Commission.

The newly created Commission on Indiana’s Legal Future includes members from each branch of government, judges, lawyers from various types of practices, leaders from Indiana’s legal education institutions, and experts from the Office of Judicial Administration.

The Supreme Court says the Commission will also launch five work groups including:

Business & Licensure Models

Pathways to Admission & Education

Incentivizing Rural Practice

Incentivizing Public Service Work

Technology Applications

The commission must provide interim recommendations with legislative changes or funding recommendations by August 1, 2024.

They also must submit a full report to the Supreme Court by July 1, 2025.

WRTV Investigates found the number of attorneys coming out of Indiana law schools has been on the decline. In 2017, Indiana had five law schools:

IU McKinney in Indianapolis

IU Maurer in Bloomington

Notre Dame in South Bend

Valparaiso University in Valparaiso

Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne

Indiana Tech closed its law school in June 2017.

Valparaiso closed in 2020.

Brad Forestal Rural Indiana is special, but it’s also the hardest hit by the state’s attorney shortage.









