State revokes teaching license for Anderson man who molested student

ALEXANDRIA — The Indiana Department of Education has permanently revoked the teaching license of a former Alexandria teacher convicted of molesting a student.

According to a letter obtained by WRTV Investigates, IDOE notified Daniel Kuhn of the license revocation on January 29.

Under Indiana law, IDOE must revoke a teacher’s license if they’re convicted of sex crime offenses including child molesting, child seduction, rape, and sexual misconduct with a minor.

On January 19, a Madison County judge sentenced Kuhn to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for molesting a student.

Kuhn, of Anderson, pleaded guilty to child seduction and child molesting.

A Madison County judge ordered Kuhn to serve 16 years – 10 to be executed in the Indiana Department of Correction and 6 years suspended to probation.

The judge also found Kuhn to be a sexually violent predator and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.

Daniel Kuhn taught at Alexandria Monroe Jr./Sr. High School.

WRTV reported at the time of Kuhn’s sentencing that the Indiana Department of Education showed Kuhn had a valid educator license through 2025.

According to the January 29 letter, Kuhn can only seek reinstatement as a teacher if his conviction is reversed, vacated or set aside on appeal.

In 2021, WRTV Investigates spoke with the parents who said Kuhn molested their child with special needs in an Alexandria Community School Corporation classroom.

Kuhn resigned from Alexandria Community School Corporation after the district began the process of terminating his teaching contract.

Kuhn worked for Muncie Community Schools from 2008 until 2014 when he resigned his position and took a job a month later with Alexandria Community School Corporation.

“No disciplinary actions were taken throughout his tenure with us,” said Andy Klotz, Chief Communications Officer at Muncie Community Schools.

What You Can Do As A Parent: