State wins $343K judgment against concrete businesses accused of not finishing work

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Attorney General’s office has won a $343,006 judgment against two Indianapolis concrete businesses WRTV Investigates first exposed in February 2023.

On September 9, a Marion County judge approved the judgment, which includes $156,006 in restitution for 29 former customers who claim they paid for work, but never received a refund even though the work was not finished.

Brandon Seitz in Carmel is one of the customers listed in the lawsuit and judgment.

He hopes the court’s ruling means he will get some money back.

“I'm hopeful but in reality, probably not,” said Seitz. “I think there's some vindication that there was a judgment made, things were wrong, and certainly that's been proven."

Seitz said he paid $2,387 to Quest Concrete to get his sidewalk fixed, but the company never did the work.

He never received a refund from Quest Concrete and had to hire another contractor to do the work.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office filed a lawsuit in 2023 against Quest Concrete, Quest Exteriors and Mike Gossett who “controlled and directed the affairs” of the businesses.

Gossett is not included in the judgment—it’s only against the businesses, Quest Concrete LLC and Quest Exteriors.

WRTV Investigates told you in 2023 that complaints were mounting against Quest Concrete and Quest Exteriors from customers who say the businesses took their money and did not do the work promised.

“I think (WRTV Investigates) put the spotlight on it,” said Seitz.

The state’s lawsuit alleged Quest Concrete and Quest Exteriors repeatedly entered into contracts with consumers, failed to complete the work, and did not provide refunds despite claiming they were “bonded and insured.”

A Marion County court found the companies violated Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act 34 times. Each violation is $500 for a total civil penalty of $170,000.

“There’s some validation there to say hey this did happen, and there's somebody at fault and they need to be accountable,” said Seitz.

Quest Concrete and Quest Exteriors committed “unfair, abusive and deceptive acts, omissions, and practices in connection with consumer transactions,” read the lawsuit.

Customers are not holding their breath they will get money back because they received letters from law firm ICE Miller saying Quest Concrete closed in December 2022 and is essentially out of money.

Quest Exteriors is still listed as an active business on the Indiana Secretary of State’s website, however, the business on Sadlier Circle West has closed its doors.

WRTV Investigates reached out to representatives for Quest Concrete and Quest Exteriors and we are still waiting to hear back.

Our previous investigations showed we tried to speak with the companies’ leadership and their attorney, with no luck.

Customers filed police reports, but no criminal charges were filed against the companies’ leadership.

Brandon Seitz does things differently now when hiring a contractor. He’s now relying on recommendations from friends and family, rather than the internet.

“Go to people that you trust— friends, family, church members, community members, anybody you trust and say who's had this done,” said Seitz.

The Better Business Bureau issued an alert for Quest Concrete saying the business has a pattern of complaints with consumers alleging the contractor collects down payments but fails to begin the work and doesn’t respond to customers.

"It's something to be taken pretty seriously when we issue that,” said Jennifer Adamany, a spokesperson for the BBB Serving Central Indiana. “It's a bad business practice to not be responsive to people."

Brandon Seitz received emails from “Quest Exteriors,” which is a separate business, but the BBB notes in its alert that it may be affiliated with Quest Concrete.

“Several consumers informed BBB that the name ‘Quest Exteriors’ and ‘Quest Concrete’ had been used interchangeably during exchanges with their assigned salesmen,” read the BBB alert.

Quest Exterior’s registered agent was listed as Mike Gossett.

WRTV Investigates knocked on the Gossett’s door at their home and left a business card, but we have not heard back.

