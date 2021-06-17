Stolen list included personal information identifying every IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS — Personal information identifying every Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer and staff member has been secured after it was stolen last month.

WRTV Investigates learned an IMPD civilian employee printed a list for work purposes, which detailed the name, home address and home phone number of every IMPD employee. The list was stolen during a vehicle break-in on May 20 and recovered May 25.

At the time, WRTV decided to not disclose the situation until the list was recovered.

“It doesn’t appear those were tampered with in any way and that information that’s sensitive information didn’t get out or get into the hands of someone who might use it for criminal activities. It appeared to be totally intact, which was fortunate," IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said.

Taylor said the list cannot be printed without the approval of his office or others in top command. He said the employee who printed the list was reprimanded and expressed remorse for the incident.